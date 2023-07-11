Special Olympics brings fun and games to young athletes in Edwards

The bocce ball clinic led to a heated competition, with Special Olympics adult athletes Jennie Feldman and Kayla Bruntz showing the younger participants the ropes of the game.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

August 11 th 2023 – Ed'z (69 Edwards Access Rd, Edwards)

2023 – Ed'z (69 Edwards Access Rd, Edwards) August 25 th 2023– El Segundo (1020 Capitol St, Eagle)

2023– El Segundo (1020 Capitol St, Eagle) September 29 th 2023 – Fattoria (48 E Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon)

TBD December– Lancelot (201 E Gore Creek Dr, Vail) Upcoming Tip-A-Cop events in Eagle County All events will be from 5pm to 9pm.

Special Olympics Colorado came to Edwards for a meet and greet with sports and lawn games on Friday, July 7. In Freedom Park, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., everyone who showed up had the chance to learn to play and participate in games of bocce ball and flag football. The event also had an obstacle course, bean bag toss, and free snacks and drinks for all who attended.

The meet and greet welcomed everyone, regardless of age or knowledge of the activities.

“We are teaching our athletes how to play, if they’ve never played before, or reintroducing it to them as a sport that we can provide to the area,” said Michelle Pewters, senior western regional manager for Special Olympics Colorado.

The flag football game was so appealing that it drew soccer players practicing nearby.

“We had some soccer players come over who were playing soccer with their team (on an adjacent field) who decided to join, so it’s very inclusive, very fun,” Pewters said.

The event also provided information about the Special Olympics’ Young Athletes program, which is specifically designed to invite young people ages 2 to 7 with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to participate in non-competitive physical activities.

Two Special Olympics adult athletes, Kayla Bruntz and Jennie Feldman, showed younger attendees how to play bocce ball and played multiple rounds. While the youngest child who showed up was 3, too young to participate in bocce, he was able to do the obstacle course designed for Young Athletes.

“The obstacle course (was) built and designed for Young Athletes to develop their motor skills, introduce them to sport, and run around and have fun,” Pewters said.

Special Olympics Colorado is looking to expand its outreach in Eagle County, and this event was one way of doing so. The program provides 21 sports over four seasons and requires just one coach and one player to form a team. Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities ages 2 and older can participate in Special Olympics events, with the option for official competition beginning at age 8. Athletes who choose to be involved in official competitions have the opportunity to participate in regional, state, national, and international competitions.

‘It takes a village’

The event was a collaboration with many of Eagle County’s resources, showcasing the way the community comes together to support all of its members. Representatives from the Arc of the Central Mountains, Mountain Recreation, the Avon Police Department, and Small Champions were all present to support the event.

“It takes a village, and I just love the support, and I’m happy everyone came out,” Pewters said.

Debbie Cohen (left), who grew up in Eagle County and has worked with Small Champions since she was a teenager, teams up with a child on the bean bag toss. Michelle Pewters/Courtesy photo

All of the volunteers at the event were Eagle County locals, many of whom work with Small Champions. Small Champions is an Eagle County program designed to provide positive experiences for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities by connecting them to fun activities with dedicated coaches.

“All of the same services that you see, for all of our kids in Eagle County, are mirrored in Small Champions now. That’s been the vision from the beginning, and it started with just skiing, and trying to mirror DEVO, or Buddy Werner,” said Debbie Cohen, who has been volunteering with Small Champions since she was a teenager, and now teaches skiing with Small Champions in the winter and assists with some of the programming in the summer.

‘Nobody is sitting out’

Small Champions, which requires participants to be enrolled in the Eagle County School Distric system, and between ages 5 and 21 years old, often acts as a feeder for the Special Olympics. Although participants age out of Small Champions, they can continue to compete throughout their lives at Special Olympics events, building on the skills and joy for the sport they initially cultivated through Small Champions.

Having both the Special Olympics and Small Champions operating in Eagle County maximizes the number of people who can participate in adaptive programming.

“The bottom line is we do what we do, they do what they do, and in doing so, there’s a place for every kid, and they all get what they want. On Sundays (during the ski season), we’re all on the mountain. There’s a herd of orange shirts, which is the Special Olympics, and then there are the neon yellow bibs, and that’s Small Champions, and we’re all, all over the mountain. Having both programs run in unison means all of those kids get to ski, all together, and nobody is sitting out,” Cohen said.

Small Champions has also joined forces with Mountain Recreation to offer inclusive and adaptive programming through Mountain Recreation’s network of activities. The collaboration ensures the availability of a wide variety of inclusive sports for participants, as well as providing helpers for children with intellectual or physical disabilities in need of extra support to attend Mountain Recreation’s summer camps.

At the Special Olympics meet and greet, Lizzy Owens, community engagement manager for Mountain Recreation, said that the district was “proud to be able to host this. We’re thrilled that Special Olympics came today.” The event aligns with the mission of Mountain Recreation, and the inclusion efforts the program is making.

“We believe that everyone deserves to be healthy and happy,” Owens said.

Special Olympics adult athlete Jennie Feldman (left), of EagleVail, and Avon Police Officer Al Zepeda (right) pose for a photo at the Special Olympics meet and greet in Freedom Park on Friday, July 7. Michelle Pewters/Courtesy photo

Al Zepeda, a police officer in the Avon Police Department, attended the Special Olympics meet and greet as a representative of the department and a committed supporter of the organization. Zepeda has been one of the officers responsible for organizing the Avon Police Department’s collaboration efforts with the Special Olympics for several years. Every year, he represents the Avon Police Department at Special Olympics Colorado’s State Summer Games, at Mesa University in Grand Junction, to present athletes with their awards.

“There’s nothing better — when we put medals on the athletes, and to see their faces light up,” Zepeda said.

Zepeda also organizes fundraising efforts for the Special Olympics through Tip-A-Cop events at local restaurants in Eagle County. Tip-A-Cop is a nationwide fundraising activity in which police officers visit restaurants on designated dates to engage with the community and collect donations from patrons to the Special Olympics. Typically, the restaurants used for Tip-A-Cop are chain restaurants, but because Eagle County does not have the chain restaurants usually associated with the fundraiser, the events instead involve (and benefit) local restaurants. There will be several Tip-A-Cop events in Eagle County over the next few months.

For those interested in getting involved with the Special Olympics, go to the “Get Involved” tab on their website, SpecialOlympicsCO.org , to sign up to be an athlete, coach, or volunteer. To find out more about Small Champions, go to SmallChampions.org .