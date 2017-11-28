SpiritWay Wellness now open in Avon, offering spiritual advisement and other services

Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, call business editor Scott Miller at 970-748-2930 or email smiller@vaildaily.com .

Business name: SpiritWay Wellness inside the Vail Valley Natural Healing Center.

Location: 100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Suite 204, Avon.

Date opened: Nov. 1, 2017.

Owner: Sheila A Seppi.

Contact info: Call 970-763-5689.

What goods or services do you provide? BodyReboot, Reiki, foot detoxes, spiritual advisement/teachings, workshops, massage, craniosacral therapy, yoga and Aura-Soma.

SpiritWay brings nearly 20 years of health and wellness experience to the Vail Valley Natural Healing Center and offers BodyReboot (which incorporates Total Body Modification, natural healing, Sadhana Therapy, vibrational sound healing, emotional balancing, Reiki and cold laser therapy), spiritual advisment/teachings, workshops, Reiki and Almox foot detoxes. BodyRoboot is considered a total health and wellness treatment designed to help the individual reach their health and wellness goals. After an intake, the individual goals are discussed and a customized approach is developed to help manage old injuries, chronic or acute conditions.

What's new or exciting at your place? Everything! What more could you ask for than to receive healing and relaxation and then be able to shop?

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? By offering a wide variety of healing/relaxation/restorative services by skilled and caring practitioners, the Natural Healing Center can meet most physical, emotional or spiritual issues anyone may have.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our customers' needs are the most important thing to us, and we will use every resource that we have available to help them meet their health goals in a professional, sensitive, friendly manner.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Founder Sheila Seppi holds a number of certifications, including Reiki master/teacher and Karuna master/teacher, certified Total Body Modification practitioner and certified natural healing and emotional release practitioner.

On the staff:

• Dylan Kuczko is a Holistic Healing Practitioner (HHP), Reiki master/teacher, natural healing practitioner and works May through November at the Natural Healing Center.

• Barbara Nelson, Reiki master/teacher, is certified in Reiki I, Reiki II, Tibetan, Reiki Pathways and most recently became a Reiki master.

• Denise Newton is the office manager, Reiki practitioner and provides foot detoxes to clients.

• Annie Richards is a licensed massage therapist.

• Kelli Molyneux is a licensed massage therapist.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Humor is a main component of daily business. Whether we are laughing with a client or each other, laughter can be heard throughout the day — even in the hallway.