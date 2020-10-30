Sports Bar – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Sports Bar

1. Bob’s Place

2. Garfinkel’s

3. Etown

We preface the selection of Bob’s Place as Best Sports Bar with a reminder that we spent months of 2020 with no sports.

For much of the year, there was no baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf or tennis. That was a very sad world. We missed our sports and our favorite place to watch them.

Bob’s Place is a sports fan’s paradise. You can’t look anywhere in the Avon restaurant without seeing televisions. The restaurant has every conceivable sports package, so your game is always on.

Sports are not complete without food and drink. Bob’s Place has a full spread of appetizers and/or entrees because rooting for your team is hard work. (The author can attest to the high quality of the nachos.)

Bob’s also has you covered with its taps from craft beers to standard suds, wine and a full bar.

Bob’s Place is located right next to the Eagle County Recorder office in Avon.

-Chris Freud