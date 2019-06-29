47th Vail Lacrosse Shootout underway
newsroom@vaildaily.com
The Vail Lacrosse Shootout kicked off its 47th annual tournament with the 40 and over divisions — Men’s Supermasters (40 and older), Grandmasters (50 and older) and Zenmasters (60 and older). The pool play bouts determined seeding for the respective divisions as the tournament continues throughout this week and next.
The Vail Lacrosse Shootout is expected to bring roughly 2,000 lacrosse players to Vail and Eagle County over its nine-day run, ending July 7 with the men’s elite division championship, the tournament’s marquee event.
Today the tournament will continue with the three men’s divisions, along with both Boys and Girls U19 divisions.
47th Lacrosse Shootout
Saturday Results:
MEN’S SUPERMASTERS
Team 8 5, Tailgators/Generals 3
Team 8 1, Magic Wands/WLF 14
Tailgators/Generals 1, Magic Wands/WLF 14
Columbus Ballhawgs 3, Navy Old Goats 5
Columbus Ballhawgs 2, Elder Statesmen 18
Navy Old Goats 3, Elder Statesmen 7
Black Lab Sports 1, Middlebury 3
Black Lab Sports 5, Like a Dog 9
Middlebury 2, Like a Dog 5
Silver Oysters 4, Princeton BCLF 8
Silver Oysters 6, Finally 40 5
Princeton BCLF 3, Finally 40 7
MEN’S GRANDMASTERS
Airforce Graybirds 0, Navy Grand Goats 6
Airforce Graybirds 0, Los Viejos de Tejas 12
Navy Grand Goats 2, Los Viejos de Tejas 4
Ephmen 1, Middlebury’s Team Gutman 5
Ephmen 1, Tombstone 7
Middlebury’s Team Gutman 6, Tombstone 5
Princeton BCLF 3, EMW 4
Princeton BCLF 0, Elder Statesmen 9
EMW 4, Elder Statesmen 7
MEN’S ZENMASTERS
Middlebury 3, Navy Old & Gnarly Goats 2
Middlebury 0, Peak-ed Masters 3
Navy Old & Gnarly Goats 2, Peak-ed Masters 7
Eldest Statesmen 12, Mr. Boh 3
Eldest Statesmen 9, Los Abuelos de Tejas 4
Mr. Boh 4, Los Abuelos de Tejas 3