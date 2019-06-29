47th Vail Lacrosse Shootout underway

Navy Grand Goats midfielder rips a high shot at Ford Park in Vail on Saturday, June 29, in one of the opening matches of the 47th annual Vail Lacrosse Shootout. The tournament continues through July 7.



The Vail Lacrosse Shootout kicked off its 47th annual tournament with the 40 and over divisions — Men’s Supermasters (40 and older), Grandmasters (50 and older) and Zenmasters (60 and older). The pool play bouts determined seeding for the respective divisions as the tournament continues throughout this week and next.

The Vail Lacrosse Shootout is expected to bring roughly 2,000 lacrosse players to Vail and Eagle County over its nine-day run, ending July 7 with the men’s elite division championship, the tournament’s marquee event.

Today the tournament will continue with the three men’s divisions, along with both Boys and Girls U19 divisions.

47th Lacrosse Shootout

Saturday Results:

MEN’S SUPERMASTERS

Team 8 5, Tailgators/Generals 3

Team 8 1, Magic Wands/WLF 14

Tailgators/Generals 1, Magic Wands/WLF 14

Columbus Ballhawgs 3, Navy Old Goats 5

Columbus Ballhawgs 2, Elder Statesmen 18

Navy Old Goats 3, Elder Statesmen 7

Black Lab Sports 1, Middlebury 3

Black Lab Sports 5, Like a Dog 9

Middlebury 2, Like a Dog 5

Silver Oysters 4, Princeton BCLF 8

Silver Oysters 6, Finally 40 5

Princeton BCLF 3, Finally 40 7

MEN’S GRANDMASTERS

Airforce Graybirds 0, Navy Grand Goats 6

Airforce Graybirds 0, Los Viejos de Tejas 12

Navy Grand Goats 2, Los Viejos de Tejas 4

Ephmen 1, Middlebury’s Team Gutman 5

Ephmen 1, Tombstone 7

Middlebury’s Team Gutman 6, Tombstone 5

Princeton BCLF 3, EMW 4

Princeton BCLF 0, Elder Statesmen 9

EMW 4, Elder Statesmen 7

MEN’S ZENMASTERS

Middlebury 3, Navy Old & Gnarly Goats 2

Middlebury 0, Peak-ed Masters 3

Navy Old & Gnarly Goats 2, Peak-ed Masters 7

Eldest Statesmen 12, Mr. Boh 3

Eldest Statesmen 9, Los Abuelos de Tejas 4

Mr. Boh 4, Los Abuelos de Tejas 3