Take a look at the full LG Triathlon results

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Houston OF Jake Marisnick two games after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels C Jonathan Lucroy.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Bubba Starling from Omaha (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville (PCL). Sent OF Hunter Pence on rehab assignment to Frisco (TL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy on rehab assignment from Frisco to Nashville.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Activated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of LHP Chasen Shreve from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Webb and OF Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kate Jhaveri chief marketing officer.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jabari Parker.

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dorian Finney-Smith to a three-year contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES —Signed G Tyus Jones.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — R-signed Fs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed Fs Dylan Gambrell and Antti Suomela.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract.

American Hockey League

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Steve Lyons executive vice president, chief business officer. Traded F Patrick Mullins to Toronto for F Jordan Hamilton, a 2019 international roster spot, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Right of First Refusal for an unnamed player.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Kendall Waston to a contract extension.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Robinho from Columbus Crew SC for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF — Named Nicholas Noble director of communications.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Bakari Evelyn has transferred from Valparaiso.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of women’s golf as an NCAA varsity program. Announced men’s golf coach Joseph Yeck was appointed women’s golf coach and elevated to full-time status.

MINNESOTA STATE — Named Brian Sebera and Ben Held assistant track and field coaches.

SHENANDOAH — Promoted Elsebeth Birman to women’s lead assistant basketball coach.

WINTHROP — Announced men’s redshirt freshman basketball F DJ Burns has transferred from Tennessee

Baseball

National League

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 60 32 .652 —

Arizona 46 45 .505 13½

San Diego 45 45 .500 14

ROCKIES 44 45 .494 14½

San Francisco 41 48 .461 17½

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 54 37 .593 —

Washington 47 42 .528 6

Philadelphia 47 43 .522 6½

New York 40 50 .444 13½

Miami 33 55 .375 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 47 43 .522 —

Milwaukee 47 44 .516 ½

St. Louis 44 44 .500 2

Pittsburgh 44 45 .494 2½

Cincinnati 41 46 .471 4½

Tuesday’s Games

AL 4, NL 3

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at ROCKIES (Gray 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 10-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-4) at Miami (Smith 4-4), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 6-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7), 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Keuchel 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at ROCKIES, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 5:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

American League

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 57 33 .633 —

Oakland 50 41 .549 7½

Texas 48 42 .533 9

Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½

Seattle 39 55 .415 20

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 57 31 .648 —

Tampa Bay 52 39 .571 6½

Boston 49 41 .544 9

Toronto 34 57 .374 24½

Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 56 33 .629 —

Cleveland 50 38 .568 5½

Chicago 42 44 .488 12½

Kansas City 30 61 .330 27

Detroit 28 57 .329 26

Tuesday’s Games

AL 4, NL 3

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 6:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 8:07 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 5:15 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Washington 9 5 .643 —

Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½

Chicago 7 8 .467 2½

New York 7 8 .467 2½

Indiana 6 10 .375 4

Atlanta 4 10 .286 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 10 5 .667 —

Minnesota 9 6 .600 1

Phoenix 7 6 .538 2

Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2½

Seattle 8 8 .500 2½

Dallas 5 9 .357 4½

Wednesday

Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 68

Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71

Minnesota 73, Chicago 72

Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday

Los Angeles at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Las Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m.

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

W L T Pts GF GA

Reign FC 5 1 5 20 12 9

North Carolina 5 2 4 19 24 12

Portland 5 2 4 19 19 13

Washington 5 3 3 18 17 11

Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7

Chicago 4 5 2 14 17 18

Houston 3 4 4 13 13 18

Orlando 2 8 2 8 12 27

Sky Blue FC 1 7 2 5 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Utah at Sky Blue FC, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Reign FC at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Orlando at Portland, 1 p.m.

Friday

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Houston at Washington, 5 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday

North Carolina at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Washington at Sky Blue FC, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Golf