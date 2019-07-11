Take a look at the full LG Triathlon results
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Houston OF Jake Marisnick two games after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels C Jonathan Lucroy.
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Bubba Starling from Omaha (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville (PCL). Sent OF Hunter Pence on rehab assignment to Frisco (TL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy on rehab assignment from Frisco to Nashville.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Activated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of LHP Chasen Shreve from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Webb and OF Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Kate Jhaveri chief marketing officer.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jabari Parker.
CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dorian Finney-Smith to a three-year contract.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES —Signed G Tyus Jones.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — R-signed Fs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed Fs Dylan Gambrell and Antti Suomela.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract.
American Hockey League
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Steve Lyons executive vice president, chief business officer. Traded F Patrick Mullins to Toronto for F Jordan Hamilton, a 2019 international roster spot, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Right of First Refusal for an unnamed player.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Kendall Waston to a contract extension.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Robinho from Columbus Crew SC for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football
CONCACAF — Named Nicholas Noble director of communications.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Bakari Evelyn has transferred from Valparaiso.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of women’s golf as an NCAA varsity program. Announced men’s golf coach Joseph Yeck was appointed women’s golf coach and elevated to full-time status.
MINNESOTA STATE — Named Brian Sebera and Ben Held assistant track and field coaches.
SHENANDOAH — Promoted Elsebeth Birman to women’s lead assistant basketball coach.
WINTHROP — Announced men’s redshirt freshman basketball F DJ Burns has transferred from Tennessee
Baseball
National League
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 32 .652 —
Arizona 46 45 .505 13½
San Diego 45 45 .500 14
ROCKIES 44 45 .494 14½
San Francisco 41 48 .461 17½
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 54 37 .593 —
Washington 47 42 .528 6
Philadelphia 47 43 .522 6½
New York 40 50 .444 13½
Miami 33 55 .375 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 43 .522 —
Milwaukee 47 44 .516 ½
St. Louis 44 44 .500 2
Pittsburgh 44 45 .494 2½
Cincinnati 41 46 .471 4½
Tuesday’s Games
AL 4, NL 3
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-5) at ROCKIES (Gray 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-4), 12:20 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 10-4) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 3-4) at Miami (Smith 4-4), 5:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 3-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 6-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Keuchel 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at ROCKIES, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 12:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 5:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
American League
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 57 33 .633 —
Oakland 50 41 .549 7½
Texas 48 42 .533 9
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 12½
Seattle 39 55 .415 20
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 57 31 .648 —
Tampa Bay 52 39 .571 6½
Boston 49 41 .544 9
Toronto 34 57 .374 24½
Baltimore 27 62 .303 30½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 33 .629 —
Cleveland 50 38 .568 5½
Chicago 42 44 .488 12½
Kansas City 30 61 .330 27
Detroit 28 57 .329 26
Tuesday’s Games
AL 4, NL 3
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-4) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-10), 5:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-12) at N.Y. Yankees (German 10-2), 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Boston (Rodriguez 9-4), 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 8-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-2), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 9-5) at Texas (Chavez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-5), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-7) at Oakland (Fiers 8-3), 8:07 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 7-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 11:05 a.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 2:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 5:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 5:15 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 9 5 .643 —
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Chicago 7 8 .467 2½
New York 7 8 .467 2½
Indiana 6 10 .375 4
Atlanta 4 10 .286 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 5 .667 —
Minnesota 9 6 .600 1
Phoenix 7 6 .538 2
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 2½
Seattle 8 8 .500 2½
Dallas 5 9 .357 4½
Wednesday
Atlanta 78, Connecticut 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 68
Las Vegas 74, Indiana 71
Minnesota 73, Chicago 72
Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday
Los Angeles at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Las Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m.
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
W L T Pts GF GA
Reign FC 5 1 5 20 12 9
North Carolina 5 2 4 19 24 12
Portland 5 2 4 19 19 13
Washington 5 3 3 18 17 11
Utah 5 3 2 17 8 7
Chicago 4 5 2 14 17 18
Houston 3 4 4 13 13 18
Orlando 2 8 2 8 12 27
Sky Blue FC 1 7 2 5 8 15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s Game
Utah at Sky Blue FC, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Reign FC at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Orlando at Portland, 1 p.m.
Friday
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Houston at Washington, 5 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday
North Carolina at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Washington at Sky Blue FC, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 8:30 p.m.
Golf