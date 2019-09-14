EVHS gets football win

Let’s be honest: There’s a reason both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain have Alameda on their schedules.

Both teams need an early-season win, and both teams got them. Eagle Valley generated a bunch of turnovers against the Pirates and churned out a 22-0 win Friday night in Lakewood.

“Any time you get a win, it says a lot about the resiliency of your players,” said Devils coach Gabe Brown, whose team had lost to Rifle, 31-3, last week. “It’s going to help us a lot.”

Eagle Valley’s offense struggled through the first half, but got cranking in the second half. Maverick Gorla rolled into the end zone on a 24-yard run and the Devils converted the two-pointer for an 8-0 lead.

Kodi Raper was the next to the house, and quarterback Will Geiman called his own number to ice it.

Eagle Valley’s defense played lights out. Brown had postgame kudos for defensive-end Daniel Gallegos, Lisandro Aguilar at middle linebacker and safety Tyler Morrison.

Eagle Valley’s next game is Friday at Northridge

“We have to catch the football and not play down to the level of the competition,” Brown said.

Huskies football loses at Basalt

Battle Mountain football had a difficult Saturday afternoon in Basalt, as the Longhorns handed the Huskies a 28-0 loss.

This is not a huge surprise, as Basalt has given Battle Mountain fits through the years. The Longhorns have beaten the Huskies five years in row. Battle Mountain last beat Basalt in 2014.

The Huskies (2-1) are at Moffat County on Friday night.

Huskies soccer rolls

Danger, Will Robinson, danger: Huskies soccer actually trailed Saturday.

Palisade led 1-0 early, but the Battle Mountain scored six unanswered goals for a 6-1 win over the Bulldogs in Grand Junction. That caps a three-win week as Battle Mountain has started the season 5-0.

The man of the match was Trevino Twiss: He scored Battle Mountain’s first two goals on screaming shots in the 23rd and 24th minutes and had two assists.

The Kevin Chavez-to-Dani Barajas combo clicked again just before the half. One of the goals in Huskies camp has been to get the center back into the offense, so everyone was happy to see Quinn Mitchell assist Chavez on the team’s fourth goal.

“We had a bunch of good things this week,” Huskies coach David Cope said. “We had a long road trip, which is something we’ll do again on Thursday. We took care of business on grass and came from behind.”

The Huskies have another big week next week with games at Summit County and the Classical Academy.