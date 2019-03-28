Mixed-martial arts returns to Vail in May

Ahmet Kayretli puts Turrell Galloway in a chokehold during last year's Legacy Fighting Alliance fights last year at Dobson Arena. The mixed-martial arts fights return to Vail on May 3.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

Fight night in May Main event | Flyweights (125 pounds) Brandon Royval (8-4) vs. Joby Sanchez (12-4) Co-main Event | Featherweights (145 pounds) Jose Mariscal (9-3) vs. Fernando Padilla (13-3) Featherweights (145 pounds) Youssef Zalal (6-1) vs. Matt Jones (7-3) Women’s strawweight bout (115 pounds) Pauline Macias (2-0) vs. Sarah Shell (1-1)

VAIL — The Legacy Fighting Alliance announced this week that mixed-martian arts will return to Vail’s Dobson Arena on May 3.

The event was a success last year, drawing a good-sized crowd.

The main event of LFA 65 will feature a flyweight showdown between former LFA title challenger Brandon Royval and UFC veteran Joby Sanchez. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on AXS at 7 p.m. Mountain time.

“I am excited to bring LFA back to the beautiful resort town of Vail, Colorado,” stated LFA chief executive officier Ed Soares. “Brandon Royval and Joby Sanchez are two of our biggest stars and top contenders in our flyweight division. The winner will position himself nicely at the top of one of our most talented divisions. This will be a fantastic main event for our return trip to Vail on Cinco de Mayo weekend at LFA 65.”

Tickets are available for purchase through TicketsWest.com.

Royval (8-4) is one of LFA’s most popular fighters for two very good reasons. The first being his fighting style and the second being his willingness to mix it up. The 26-year-old Coloradan is a veteran of six fights in LFA, but his last two are the ones that put him on the map.

When Royval’s teammate Sid Bice withdrew from the co-main event of LFA 48 in September, Royval stepped up on short notice to take on Charles Johnson, who is one of the most dominant forces in the division. Known as a submission machine, Royval utilized crisp striking to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Two months later, Royval again answered the call on short notice, when LFA flyweight champion Maikel Perez withdrew from his title defense at LFA 53 with an injury. Royval would face Casey Kenney for the LFA interim flyweight title in a five-round fight. Royval didn’t get the win, but he earned valuable experience. He will look to use that when he faces the biggest-name opponent of his career at LFA 65.

Sanchez (12-4) will enter the main event of LFA 65 fresh off a successful debut in January. The win came against Demetrius Wilson in the co-main event of LFA 58 in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Visit LFA.com for bout updates and information. LFA is on Facebook at Legacy Fighting Alliance. LFA is also on Instagram at @LFAfighting and Twitter at @LFAfighting.