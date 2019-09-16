Trail running series wraps up for the season

John O'Neill, and Eagle County native now living in Lafayette, finished first overall in the 2019 trail running series and was awarded this set of engraved coasters.

The Vail Recreation District’s trail running series wrapped up Saturday with the Dynafit MeadowGold 5K & 10K, presented by the town of Minturn.

The seven-race summer series began in May with the Boneyard Boogie in Eagle and took runners up mountains, through forests and over streams from Vail to Camp Hale before finishing Saturday on Meadow Mountain near the intersection of Interstate 70 and Highway 24.

Runners ascended technical singletrack on the West Grouse Trail before descending to the finish on doubletrack with scenic views of Vail Mountain and the Gore Range. The annual MeadowGold races are scheduled for mid-September to showcase the fall foliage that the Vail Valley is known for, but the leaves in the area are remaining green for longer than expected this year, so there was not much gold on the meadow.

Complete results below:

10K results

Male Overall

1 Tyler Scholl 45:17

2 John Oneill 48:11

3 Truett Bennett 49:17

Female Overall

1 Tammy Jacques 54:36

2 Malia Cali 55:44

3 Katie Redden 59:39

Male 19 & Under

1 Tyler Scholl 45:17

2 Truett Bennett 49:17

3 Jason Macaluso 55:00

Female 19 & Under

1 Morgan Miller 1:28:51

Male 20 to 29

1 John O’Neill 48:11

2 Adam Jorck 54:52

3 Michael Casarrubia 1:02:04

4 Guadalupe Bobadilla 1:09:16

5 Zach Littrell 1:16:43

Female 20 to 29

1 Malia Cali 55:44

2 Sarah Horen 1:03:12

3 Letitia Fickling 1:03:26

4 Heather Pugh 1:03:40

5 Jenya Berino 1:06:47

6 Maddie Stevens 1:07:14

7 Kirsten Williams 1:14:44

8 Amanda Dixon 1:28:11

9 Mary Litchfield 1:47:59

Male 30 to 39

1 Justin Moses 52:36

2 Nicholas Larson 59:07

3 Daniel Liebowitz 1:01:23

4 Kevan Kozlowski 1:02:20

5 Joel Huaman 1:08:27

6 Nate Lowe 1:12:13

Female 30 to 39

1 Katie Redden 59:39

2 Sierra Anderson 1:01:50

3 Brittany Demario 1:03:18

4 Samantha Delnegro 1:03:31

5 Alison Oneill 1:09:15

6 Kendall Wilson 1:10:53

7 Mary Bozeman 1:13:16

8 Elizabeth Eubank 1:15:51

9 Kim Fuller 1:17:54

10 Laura Lasswell 1:18:02

11 Jessica Rethman 1:18:19

12 Cassie Scales 1:20:25

13 Cara Frangipane 1:25:18

14 Stephanie Chamberlin 1:26:10

15 Allie Goldberg 1:27:10

16 Katie Spencer 1:30:04

17 Amy Oconnor 1:31:10

18 Kori Osina 1:32:41

19 Heather Hodge 1:35:43

20 Kathryn Ducharme 1:38:34

Male 40 to 49

1 Michael Dorr 51:12

2 Kevin Andrus 58:49

3 Matthew Tonn 1:02:17

4 Channing Vangoey 1:04:08

5 Geoff Grimmer 1:09:51

6 Mark Scheel 1:15:30

7 Andrew Saunders 1:16:00

8 Jerod Raisch 1:16:26

9 Matt Marshall 1:17:26

10 Alejandro Gonzalez 1:19:13

Female 40 to 49

1 Margaret Spring 1:02:46

2 Erin Hood 1:03:56

3 Lisa Moot 1:24:10

4 Tanya Rippeth 1:30:15

5 Melanie Boock 1:41:12

Male 50 to 59

1 Frank Holmes 53:57

2 Eric Black 55:39

3 Matt Johnson 58:47

4 Paul Macaluso 1:06:00

5 Karl Edgerton 1:06:25

6 Gavin Richardson 1:09:24

7 Shawn Scholl 1:12:26

8 Jeff Malehorn 1:14:18

9 Dan Dugan 1:15:23

10 Steven May 1:15:50

11 Jeff Fleming 1:16:10

12 Jeff Minson 1:16:36

13 Jarrett Davis 1:25:17

14 William Buonanni 1:33:43

Female 50 to 59

1 Tammy Jacques 54:36

2 Julie Levan 1:09:21

3 Stephanie Scholl 1:12:27

4 Katherine Aalto 1:15:08

5 Nancy Buonanni 1:16:25

6 Amber Prince 1:17:36

7 Carrie Larson 1:18:53

8 Tracy Tutag 1:19:25

9 Marla Korn 1:21:45

10 Allison Visosky 1:24:19

11 Sue Bardsley 1:25:22

12 Kristen Adams 1:27:15

13 Robyn Bryant 1:34:44

14 Stella Heffron 1:40:36

15 Monica Lacroix 2:01:54

Male 60 to 69

1 Jim Telling 59:53

2 Kevin Deighan 1:02:38

3 Nicholas Fickling 1:03:11

4 Rich Hadley 1:07:39

5 Paul Freeman 1:13:52

6 Burt Levin 1:36:13

7 Steve Fullen 1:45:16

Female 60 to 69

1 Barbara Dolan 1:08:09

2 Terri Sommer 1:19:49

3 Pam Gundlach 1:31:19

4 Michelle Hayes 1:34:33

5 Beth Oneill 1:42:03

6 Debra Fullen 2:07:42

7 Leslie Carter 2:17:51

Male 70 & over

1 Tom Edwards 1:35:10

2 Jim Mykleby 1:50:10

3 Marlin Smickley 2:17:04

Female 70 & over

1 Gail Scoby 1:41:15

2 Bj Smith 1:54:48

5K results

Male Overall

1 Dimitri Grewal 23:52

2 Scott Liegel 24:52

3 Tyler Wright 26:09

Female Overall

1 Amy Reynolds 26:31

2 Paisley Piepgras 26:55

3 Lucy Perkins 28:19

Male Juniors 19 & Under

1 Dimitri Grewal 32:52

2 Tyler Wright 35:09

3 Andrew Lombardi 35:11

4 Cooper Rippeth 38:47

5 Blake Kirkham 38:58

6 Grady Rippeth 40:17

7 Colby Sanders 40:28

8 Breck Boyd 40:59

9 Freedom Bennett 41:40

10 Henry Reynolds 42:54

11 Cameron Kirkegaard 43:43

12 Luke Reynolds 46:43

13 Sawyer Patrick 54:14

14 Alejo Gonzalez 55:53

15 Vincente Davis Provoste 1:01:21

Female Juniors 19 & Under

1 Paisley Piepgras 26:55

2 Lucy Perkins 28:19

3 Katie Lombardi 39:29

4 Emily Davis Provoste 42:23

5 Emily Mires 45:37

6 Manola Gonzalez 46:47

Male Open 20 to 39

1 Scott Liegel 24:52

2 Sage Smith 27:19

3 Jay Gloster 32:54

4 Andrew Casella 34:22

5 Josh Andersen 39:23

Female Open 20 to 39

1 Kelsey Jorck 28:30

2 Amanda Ducharme 31:39

3 Mallory Wolfe 32:16

4 Lindsey Telling 32:42

5 Ana Paige 34:02

6 Stephanie Pal 34:45

7 Jacqueline Grenon 37:14

8 Andrea Andersen 39:21

9 Sara Fleszar 40:51

10 Cassandra Macumber 41:33

11 Lindsey Cantrell 42:34

12 Pamela Shifrin 53:47

Male Masters 40+

1 Mike Puritz 32:23

2 Matt Chavez 34:11

3 John Lee 34:47

4 Peter Lombardi 39:35

5 Clark Gundlach 48:00

6 John Sherman 1:16:57

Female Masters 40+

1 Amy Reynolds 26:31

2 Hilary Clinton 30:15

3 Nancy Mires 32:30

4 Christina Hooper 33:53

5 Roxann Baumfalk-Lee 36:21

6 Ashley Sanders 38:15

7 Pam Winke 39:31

8 Lori Pohl 40:22

9 Lee Humphreys 40:37

10 Julie Scales 46:25

11 Deanna Henry 50:33

12 Ute Epstein 53:59

13 Kirsten Chavez 54:01

14 Kristina Sappenfield 56:06

15 Ellen Colrick 1:12:13

16 Beth Winke 1:13:57

17 Janny Sherman 1:16:58

18 Jill Patrick 1:17:00