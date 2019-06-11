Vail’s King of the Mountain tournament returns

The 47th annual King of the Mountain Open features competitors from 13 different states.

Bob Blackburn | Special to the Daily

If you go ... What: 47th annual King of the Mountain Open. Where: Vail. When: Father’s Day weekend, June 14-16. Cost: Free to spectate. More information: Visit www.kingofthemountainvolleyball.com.

The 47th annual King of the Mountain Open, held during Father’s Day weekend, Friday through Sunday, is the one of the oldest and largest of the Rocky Mountain’s outdoor volleyball tournaments.

The tournament has almost 650 teams registered from 13 states. Although the majority of entrants are Colorado homegrown, teams are coming to Vail from as far away as New York, Kentucky, Mississippi, California and Texas; with others registered from New Mexico, Utah, South Dakota, Arizona, Wyoming, Idaho and Nebraska.

About a third of the tournament’s entrants are juniors competing in the age divisions from 12U to 18U, and the father-daughter and father-son divisions are held on Sunday, Father’s Day.

Many of the families coming up for the tourney play in multiple divisions including juniors, adult, co-ed and masters/seniors divisions; not counting the men’s and women’s open divisions, which feature some of the best beach volleyball professionals out of the Rocky Mountain region.

For more information, visit http://www.KingoftheMountainVolleyball.com.