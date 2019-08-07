Valley bragging rights on the line at Upper Colorado Classic fly-fishing competition

The Upper Colorado Classic includes the fly-fishing competition and an apres event afterward, as well as a draw party the night before. The sixth annual event returns Sept. 28-29. Registration is open now online.

The sixth annual Upper Colorado Fall Classic fly-fishing competition will take place the weekend of Sept. 28-29, with bragging rights on the line as well as a guided float for two in Colorado.

Presented by the local Trout Unlimited chapter, Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited, the Upper Colorado Fall Classic is fly-fishing only, co-ed and open to all ages. There are two divisions: pro and amateur. All participants that have ever been paid to fish, including guides, must enter the pro division. The amateur division can be anyone who has never been paid to fish, and amateurs are welcome to fish up into the pro division.

There will be a $5,000 cash prize for the winning pro division team and over $5,000 in prizes for the top amateur teams. Pro team entry is $1,000 and amateur teams are $800. Team entry fees include two tickets for the Saturday, Sept. 28 draw party at Vista at Arrowhead, lunch the day of the float provided by Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli and a full day guided float trip for two, entry into the big fish pool and après with beer, wine and appetizers at Vin48 in Avon.

At the draw party and silent auction at Vista at Arrowhead, anglers will draw for their stretch of river and meet guides to talk strategy. On Sunday, Sept. 29, anglers and guides will meet at a pre-determined location then head to the Colorado River. After the float, anglers and guides will meet at Vin48 for awards, including biggest fish.

Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited is a 501(c)3 organization focused on keeping the local water cold, clean, fishable and assessable to all. Since 2010, Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited has provided over $100,000 and countless volunteer hours toward local stream health, river education, youth fishing and education activities, land purchases for river access, signage and much more.

For more information and registration, visit http://www.uppercfc.com.