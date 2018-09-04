5th annual Upper Colorado Fall Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament features draw party, guided float

Vail Valley fly-fishing bragging rights are up for grabs at the fifth annual Upper Colorado Fall Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament on Sept. 29-30.

The Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited event kicks off with a draw party and silent auction on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Harvest in Edwards where anglers will draw for their stretch of river and meet guided to talk strategy. On Sunday, Sept. 30, anglers and guides will meet at a pre-determined location and then head to the river for a full day guided float.

After the float, anglers and guides will meet at Vin48 in Avon for apres and awards with prizes for top boat and biggest fish will be awarded.

Entry team fees are $800 and gets you two tickets for the draw party, a guided float, food, drinks and more.

Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited is a 501(c)3 organization focused on keeping the local water cold, clean, fishable and accessible to all. Since 2010, Eagle Valley Trout Unlimited has provided more than $85,000 and countless volunteer hours toward local stream health, river education, youth fishing and education activities, land purchases for river access, signage and much more.

Join the river conservation movement by being a part of the Upper Colorado Fall Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, contact Brian Bloess at 970-306-9424 or brianbloess@gmail.com.