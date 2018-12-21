Anna Gasser takes home multiple honors at Transworld Snowboarding awards

Hours after she won the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition at last week’s Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Austrian snowboarding star Anna Gasser took home even more hardware downtown at the Riverwalk Center.

The 27-year-old Olympic big air gold medalist Gasser took home the women’s Readers’ Choice award and the women’s Rider of the Year award at the 20th annual Transworld Snowboarding Riders’ Poll Awards on Friday night.

“This dual win demonstrates the degree to which Anna is dominating right now,” Transworld Snowboarding wrote in its description for Gasser’s wins. “She is truly setting the bar of freestyle progression.”

Steamboat Springs snowboarder Nik Baden won the men’s Rookie of the Year award.

“Nik Baden has been lurking below the surface of snowboarding’s mainstream consciousness for a couple seasons now,” Transworld wrote. “After shutting down (the) Beta (movie) with a standout part, however, Baden is now on the radar of those paying attention. The kid from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, has developed a level of style and trick selection that has caused those in the snowboard world to turn their heads, and this season we (saw) him take the clean style and proper trick selection he’s honed on groomed features to the backcountry, stomping powder landings with an uncommon ease. Beta director Tyler Orton explains Nik is a ‘team player’ when complimenting him on his first year filming in the backcountry. With a well-rounded approach, Baden will be here for a while.”