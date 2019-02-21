Avalanche in playoff picture after another victory over Central Division-leading Winnipeg

Suddenly, the Avalanche is alive and devouring virtually everything in its path.

In response to an eight-game losing skid, the Avs have climbed back in the Western Conference playoff picture by producing points in six of their last eight games — a stretch capped by Wednesday night's 7-1 victory over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets at the Pepsi Center.

In leapfrogging the Chicago Blackhawks for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot, the Avs got goals from seven forwards and another goaltending gem from Semyon Varlamov to beat the Jets in regulation for the second time in less than a week. Carl Soderberg, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon (power play) and Matt Calvert scored to give the Avs a 4-0 lead and Tyson Jost made it 5-1 to cap a wild, four-goal start to begin the third period.

Left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog scored off a beautiful feed from Jost late in the third. Jost finished with a career-high three points before rookie A.J. Greer scored his first career NHL goal in the final minute. Soderberg also had two assists for a three-point night.

"It was fun, no doubt," Landeskog said of the lop-sided victory. "Two big points, whether you win 7-1 or 1-0. I thought we had a real strong performance from everyone."

