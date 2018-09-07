Basalt rumbles past Battle Mountain, 47-6

EDWARDS — Battle Mountain football suffered from too much R-and-R … and R.

Basalt's Reuss, Rappaport and Reardon ruled the day as the Longhorns handed the Huskies their first loss of the season by a count of 47-6 on Friday, Sept. 7, in Edwards.

The Longhorns opened the game with quarterback Trevor Reuss handing the ball off a lot to running-back Jake Reardon. That set up a pass from Reuss to wide-receiver Jackson Rappaport for 45 yards and the first score of the game.

On Basalt's next possession Reuss started rolling out right to find Rappaport twice for gains of 22 and 27 yards. Reuss punched it in from 1 yard out for a 13-0 lead.

Battle Mountain got rolling on offense during the second quarter. The Huskies took to the air with Traver Goldberg hitting Camden Dooley and Shepherd Stone. Goldberg capped the march with an 11-yard scoring strike to Andrew Sanchez.

However, the Longhorns took any momentum the Huskies may have accumulated as Reardon rumbled 70 yards down the right side for a score with 5:34 left in the half. Basalt could have had more in the first half, but fumbled as they were going into the end zone. Garrett Anderson recovered the fumble for Battle Mountain.

Recommended Stories For You

Longhorns pour it on

The Longhorns poured it on during the third quarter, pounding away with the running game. Reuss' 19-yard scamper set up Alain Mellin for a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Huskies started going for it on fourth down to mount a comeback, and that just gave the Longhorns better field possession. Rappaport on a reverse ripped off a big gain and then Reuss hit Mellin for 16 yards and six.

Reuss nabbed his third touchdown strike of the night with 58 seconds left in the third quarter — 10 yards to Rappaport.

The Huskies (2-1) lost to Basalt last season and Battle Mountain coach Jim Schuppler correctly called it "a turning point." There will certainly be some soul-searching this week in Battle Mountain's camp after Friday's loss.

The road doesn't get any easier for Battle Mountain as it hosts Moffat County next week.