Battle Mountain football wins at Homecoming, moves to 5-1; are the playoffs possible?

EDWARDS — Does Battle Mountain football dare to whisper of a dream?

With Class 3A football teams all even in the number of games played and Huskies football playing 3A squads the rest of the season, looking at the rating-percentage index actually a worthwhile endeavor.

Battle Mountain checked in at No. 12 — with 16 squads making the postseason — before Friday, Oct 5's 26-14 Homecoming win over Summit County.

Yes, it may — and it's a very cautious may — be possible for the Huskies (5-1) to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

There is lot of football to go, starting with a road trip to Steamboat Springs next week, followed by back to back games with Glenwood Springs and Palisade, truly the beef of the 3A Slope.

But does Huskies nation dare to whisper of the playoffs?

With all of the caveats, of course, we are required to reference former Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora.

Fake out

The game, played in downpour, turned in the second quarter a gutsy, gutsy call from Battle Mountain coach Jim Schuppler. Up 14-7 and facing a fourth-and 23 on the Huskies' 40, Schuppler decided on a fake punt. With Anthony Sanchez lined up for the punt, the short snap went Anderson, who flew 60 yards to the house and a 20-7 halftime lead.

Summit County had surprised the Huskies' defense late in the first quarter with the passing game on a night seemingly unsuited for going to the air. Summit quarterback Brendan Collins hooked up with Max Duxberry for 74 yards and a score.

The Huskies took a little time to get cranking, but crank they did in the second quarter, Victor Ortiz popped a 20-yard run to start the period. Traver Goldberg went the rest of the way, including a remarkable run for nine yards and a score. It looked like there was a fumble on the snap, but Goldberg stayed on the ball and with the play, bouncing to the end zone.

Battle Mountain's next drive in the second quarter was capped by an Anderson 19-yard saunter.

In the second half, the Huskies closed the deal, albeit in delayed fashion. While a long scoring drive didn't happen until fourth quarter, it's no small factor for a program that does not have a winning history.

Battle Mountain started the fourth quarter with the ball and ran 12 plays for 80 yards, eating 6:18 off the clock. Eric Biggs did the honors from 19 yards out for a 26-14 lead.