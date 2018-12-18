Battle Mountain hockey takes down Summit County

EAGLE — We don't want to alarm you or anything, but Battle Mountain may have a pretty solid hockey team this season.

With the caveat that the Huskies still have a lot of hockey to play, they enter the holiday break with a 3-1-2 record and are atop the Peak Conference at 2-0 after a 5-2 victory over Summit County at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on Monday.

"I'm really excited," Huskies coach Derek Byron said. "I think we're headed in the right direction. I think we're headed for a positive season."

Battle Mountain fell behind twice to the Tigers to start the first and second periods. Harry Green from Parker Nash tied it the first time. Joey Beveridge had his second short-handed goal in as many games to tie it at two.

For the Win

Luke Grimaldi struck late in the middle stanza, and he got a slick pass from Seth Nordstrand for what would be the game winner. In the third, freshman Kyler Hill notched his first varsity goal from Green. The latter made it a three-point night with an empty netter to ice the win.

Huskies keeper Logan Gremmer backstopped the win with 22 stops.

"We had another slow start, but we came out ready to play in the third period and pretty much dominated," Byron said.

While the record is solid in the early going, the coach wants to see the Huskies start games with a little more fire in the belly, but there's time to work on that.

The Huskies are off until Jan. 12 at 4 p.m., when they host CHSAA hockey newcomer Glenwood Springs at Eagle. The Demons also use the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink as their home ice since there is no indoor ice sheet in Glenwood. Battle Mountain will have last change for the first of two meetings between the conference foes.