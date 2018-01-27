Battle Mountain Huskies boys basketball wins two on the road

PALISADE — After a disheartening loss in Tuesday, Jan. 23's rivalry game to Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain boys basketball picked itself off the mat by winning two on the road.

The Huskies beat Rifle, 54-50, on Thursday, Jan, 25, and knocked off Palisade, 51-40, on Friday, Jan. 26.

For the record, Battle Mountain scored 105 points during these two wins, just three more points than the team scored Tuesday in its 110-102 loss to Eagle Valley. The Huskies' defense clearly looked better out west allowing just 80 points in two games.

Battle Mountain (9-8 overall and 4-3 in the 4A Slope) has a huge game on Friday, Feb. 2, at Steamboat Springs. The Huskies fell to the Sailors at home in Jan. 9, 42-27. Collectively, they felt they had a very bad shooting night in Round 1 against the Sailors.

In girls basketball action, the Huskies lost a close one to Rifle, 35-26, and bowed to Palisade, 51-28. The Huskies (7-9, 3-3) are at Summit County on Tuesday. Jan. 30.

Devils boys lose at Summit

Eagle Valley boys basketball suffered a tough 85-77 loss at Summit County on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Eagle Valley (5-12, 3-3) is at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Huskies hockey falls

Columbine doubled up Battle Mountain, 4-2, on Friday, Jan. 26, at the Dobson Ice Arena in Vail.

Joey Beveridge and Harry Green scored for the Huskies (5-9, 4-5)

Skiing

The Colorado High School Ski League website had no official results for this week's action.

Battle Mountain alpine was at Copper Mountain, while Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain were at Golden peak. All Nordic teams were at Snow Mountain Ranch.

