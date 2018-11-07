Battle Mountain Huskies cross-country holds fundraiser

EDWARDS — The service should be quick.

The Battle Mountain cross-country team is hosting the Main St. Grill Nike Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the eponymous restaurant in Edwards. The goal is to raise money for the team's trip to Casa Grande, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix, for the Nike Cross Regionals.

"In theory, the service should be faster," Huskies coach Rob Parish joked.

The Huskies are fast. Nico Piliero ran 5 miles in 17 minutes, 18 seconds at the state meet, so getting your appetizers quickly shouldn't be a problem.

And, thus, you should tip well, as the gratuities will be going to pay for airfare, hotel rooms and uniforms for the expedition.

The Huskies will be running as the Vail Valley Running Club — per CHSAA rules, the team cannot run as Battle Mountain after the state meet. The VVRC's ladies made waves last season by winning Nike Cross Regionals last November and advanced to nationals, where they finished third.

In addition to tipping heavily to help the cause, the team will be holding a silent auction featuring gift cards from local businesses as well as the team volunteering their baby-sitting services and snow-shoveling services and the like.

This year's Nike Cross Regionals, which features the best runners from Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, takes place on Saturday, Nov. 17.