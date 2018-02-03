Battle Mountain Huskies take down Steamboat, 63-53

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Don't look now, but Battle Mountain boys basketball has won four straight games, including a monster 63-52 victory up in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Feb. 2.

All of a sudden, the Huskies are 11-8 overall and 6-3 in the 4A Slope.

Knocking off the Sailors is a particularly sweet win after Steamboat beat the Huskies, 44-27, back in January in Edwards on a night when coach Philip Tronsrue said his offense "couldn't hit the ocean from the beach."

More telling is that the Huskies dictated the tempo against Steamboat, a team that likes to get 6- or-8-point lead and then play lock-down defense.

"The first game against (Steamboat), we played a great defensive game," Tronsrue said. "What we talked about in preparation was that we did take good shots. They just didn't go in. We talked about how we wanted to play and we came out played well."

The Huskies led 25-20 at the half, and stretched that lead to as much as 18 early in the fourth quarter before the game became a foul-a-palooza.

Not surprisingly, Devin Huffman led the Huskies with 15 points. More importantly, the Huskies got lots of scoring from different places, starting with Baker Gentry and Liam McKenny (12 each). David Caballero had eight points and Qwahn Kent seven.

Next up for the Huskies is a trip to Glenwood Springs and the league-leading Demons. As was the case with Steamboat, the Huskies lost the first round with Glenwood, 73-64.

"We are just taking it one game at a time and controlling what we can control," Tronsrue said.

