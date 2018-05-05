Battle Mountain lacrosse sweeps league, wins title

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — That's a sweep, a really clean sweep.

Battle Mountain boys lacrosse finished the regular season in magnificent fashion, winning at Steamboat Springs, 11-8, for a season sweep of the Sailors on Saturday, May 5.

Of course, wins over Steamboat Springs are a big deal, but Saturday's victory gave the Huskies their first league title dating back to 2014, and the program's first perfect conference record — 10-0 in the 10th year of Huskies varsity lacrosse.

"It's amazing," Huskies coach Pat Doherty said. "Every single season out first goal is go undefeated in conference, To have this group of guys be the first to do it is really special. I'm proud of the guys."

The Huskies led, 3-2 after 12 minutes, and outscored the Sailors, 4-0, in the second quarter. Battle Mountain had six different goal scorers — Jeremy Sforzo (hat trick), Mike Barrows, Tucker and Charlie Morrow (two each), and Nick Walter and Tom Boyne.

Multiple offensive threats make it harder for opponents to defend the Huskies, especially as the postseason approaches.

Recommended Stories For You

Bryce Runckel (shoulder) returned to action on Saturday, bolstering an already stout unit. Led by goalie Connor Underwood, the unit finished the regular season allowing, just 4.6 goals per game.

The Huskies appeared to have slipped past Steamboat Springs in the rating-percentage index into the No. 3 spot. Were the RPI to hold, Battle Mountain would be home for the first two rounds of the 16-team tournament. Hypothetically, the Huskies would host No. 14 Windsor on Wednesday as a part of boys lacrosse-girls soccer doubleheader in Edwards.

As always, one's mileage may vary with the computer. The official pairings come out on Sunday, May 6.

"We had a big discussion about that after the game," Doherty said. "(Winning the league) was the first goal. We're not even close to being done. The main goal we stride for every year from the first day is to win state. We've had some good teams in the past. This team has a tremendous opportunity."

In other action …

• Battle Mountain girls lacrosse beat Eagle Valley, 12-5, on Saturday.

The Huskies finished the 7-6, while the Devils are 2-9.

• Eagle Valley boys lacrosse finished the season with a win against Glenwood Springs, 1-0, on Friday, May 4, in Gypsum. The Devils ended 4-11.

• Vail Mountain School lacrosse ended up 5-10, but through strength of schedule was sitting on the 16th and final spot in the RPI. The Gore Rangers will be keeping their collective fingers crossed as the bracket comes out.