Battle Mountain lax knocks off Eagle Valley, 11-3
March 24, 2018
GYPSUM — We don't want to alarm anyone, but Battle Mountain boys lacrosse has won three in a row.
After tight season opening loss at Golden, the Huskies have started Western Conference play with three straight wins, including an 11-3 victory on Saturday, March 24.
The defense continues to be tight — 18 goals allowed during four games. The improvement is coming from between the restraining lines.
"It's been a key focus of our practice day in and day out," Huskies coach Pat Doherty said. "The work is starting to pay off. We got to the ground balls."
Tucker Morrow, Jeremy Sforzo, Nick Walters and Mike Barrows were among the goal scorers for the Huskies.
Battle Mountain has a big week ahead with its home opener against the Vail Mountain School on Wednesday, March 28, and a showdown with Steamboat Springs in Edwards on Friday, March 30. Both games are at 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Eagle Valley is struggling a little bit during the early season. Corbin Wilson, Joe Hall and Bergen Blomquist scored for the Devils.
"We definitely cleared the ball better today and we're getting down there on offense," Devils coach Boomer Devlin said. "We're close. We're getting better every game and that's all you could hope for."
Eagle Valley's next game is on Thursday, March 29, against Summit County at the Gypsum Sports Complex.
EAST VAIL
Devils soccer tops VMS
Eagle Valley's Zoe Booth scored twice as Eagle Valley knocked off the Vail Mountain School, 2-1, on Saturday, March 24.
"It was good to get a win," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "They put in lots of work. And it's always good to be back on that field. It was a special game."
Sherman is a VMS alumna and has a little experience playing at Bandoni Alumni Field.
Eagle Valley (2-3) is at Coal Ridge on Thursday, March 29.
BRIGHTON
Saints shine at Mercury Invite
Vail Christian track and field's boys finished six and its girls eighth at Thursday, March 22's Mercury Invite at Brighton.
"We're very excited about the beginning of our season," Saints coach Jen Sticksel said. "We're off to a much better start than last year. We're still figuring out what's a good fit for everyone."
Mercury Invite
Girls
200 — 7. Kendelle Smith, 28.39.
400 — 3. Mariana Engleby, 1:04.07.
800 — 5. Kiana Brausch, 2:40.69.
400 relay — 3. Vail Christian, 54.53
800 relay — 3. Vail Christian, 1:51.77.
Shot put —2. Abby Kuhns, 29-6.
Discus — 7. Abby Kuhns, 75-8.
Boys
100 — 8. P.G. Nkalang'ango, 12.07.
200 — 5. Harry Jaffe, 24.21; 7. Quinn Mitchell, 24.63.
400 — 6. Quinn Mitchell, 55.03.
800 — 6. Tommy O'Neil, 2:14.13.
3,200 — 3. Collin Wilson, 11:25.93.
300 hurdles — 7. Zach McKeever, 45.39.
400 relay — 4. Vail Christian, 46.77.
800 relay — 2. Vail Christian, 1:35.17.
1,600 relay — 5. Vail Christian, 3:47.21.
Discus — 3. Zach McKeever, 114-6.
