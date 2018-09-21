Battle Mountain soccer, Glenwood play to 2-2 draw

EDWARDS — Perhaps, it was predictable.

After huge wins against The Classical Academy and Steamboat Springs, Battle Mountain soccer finished Thursday, Sept. 20's game in Edwards with a 2-2 draw against Glenwood Springs.

"That's the way it goes," Huskies coach David Cope said. "On the whole, we had the most chances. We just didn't finish. The longer you let a team stick around, the more confidence they get."

Antonio Jimenez put the Huskies (7-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the 4A Slope) on the board early. In the second half, Chris Lopez went down with a knee injury. That seemed to suck the energy from Battle Mountain and Glenwood scored twice for a 2-1 lead.

The Huskies' Hidalgo Ortega was the hero of the night with the equalizer with 40 seconds left in regulation.

"This morning, I woke up, and not that I excessively check the (rating-percentage index), but we were at (No.) 4," Cope said.

Not that anyone would check RPI excessively, but it's worth noting that Steamboat (No. 11 in the RPI) and Summit County (No. 16) also played to a draw on Thursday and TCA (No. 9) beat Valor Christian earlier this week, so, perhaps, the Huskies' strength of schedule is helping them a bit.

Battle Mountain has a week off to regroup before heading to Summit County on Tuesday, Oct. 2.