Battle Mountain, Vail Christian hoops have big weekends

LAKEWOOD — Battle Mountain boys basketball went 2-1 during this weekend's Paul Davis Classic.

After losing the open to Central, 59-49, the Huskies got their footing with a 69-61 win over Erie on Friday, Dec. 8, and an overtime win over host Green Mountain, 59-57 on Saturday, Dec 9.

The big takeaway from the tourney is that Battle Mountain (4-1) got production from players not named Devin Huffman.

Both David Caballero and Qwahn Kent were in double digits in points against Erie and Green Mountain.

Since everyone in Colorado will try to double-down (or more) on Huffman, the Huskies have to get production from the rest of the team to be successful this season.

"Most definitely," Huskies coach Phil Tronsrue said. "The numbers didn't show it this weekend, but Baker Gentry and Oliver Rutolo helped us handle the ball, had dribble penetration and setting up screens."

With Caballero, Kent, Gentry and Rutolo, among others, contributing, Huffman rampaged for 20-plus points in both wins.

Battle Mountain continues its preseason road marathon at 5A Pine Creek on Friday, Dec. 15.

EDWARDS

Saints sweep Basalt

The world may be ending.

Vail Christian girls basketball isn't playing a fast-break offense and the Saints boys are playing some defense and rebounding.

Whatever the changes, the wins are piling up. The ladies notched a 54-29 win over Basalt on Saturday and the gents nipped the Longhorns, 65-47.

And for those scoring at home, Vail Christian's girls are 5-0.

"I think I'm quietly pleased," Saints girls coach Beth Raiitt said. "I was thinking we had the potential, but you don't know until we start playing. We had to change the game plan with this team, but it seems to be working."

It doesn't hurt to have a pretty good point guard, Jesse Raitt poured in 23 points, while Brookelyn Kraft complemented her with 20.

In the nightcap, the boys continued their December resurgence with some payback against the Longhorns. After an 0-5 December last season, the Saints are 3-1.

"We defended much better tonight, especially during the first half," Saints boys coach Sheldon Kuhns said. "We rebounded well. We have a physicality to our game which we didn't have last year."

Ethan Kuhns and Zach McKeever combined for 18 boards. Bryan Trujillo led the way with 20 points, including a 7-for-8 run from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter. Kuhns had 15 points, while Sebastian Moritz had 12.

Joseph Emmer had seven, but his bigger contribution was on defense.

The Saints close out December by hosting Aspen on Friday, Dec. 15.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS

Devils girls win one

Eagle Valley girls basketball picked up a win in the opener of the Steamboat Springs Shootout, beating Northridge, 42-38, on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Otherwise, it was a rough weekend for the Devils up north. The boys were winless, while the ladies dropped games to Moffat County and Prairie View.

Both teams will try to rebound with home games on Tuesday, Dec. 12, against Grand Junction.