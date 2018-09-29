Battle Mountain, Vail Mountain volleyball impress at Queen of the Mountain tournament

EDWARDS — Alamosa is your Queen of the Mountain for 2018.

The Mean Moose — one of the greatest mascots in the state of Colorado — edged host Battle Mountain in four sets, 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17, on Saturday, Sept. 29. Class 3A Alamosa is 18-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state in that classification's rating-percentage index.

The host Huskies finished second at their home tournament and ran their record to 10-3.

"We felt like we needed to compete at the halfway point of our season and see new looks," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "Playing best-of-5 matches gave teams a chance to come back and have a really competitive tournament, and it was another great opportunity to be ambassadors of volleyball in our part of the state."

Vail Mountain School (11-3) had a great weekend. After losing their opener to the Huskies, the Gore Rangers beat Northfield, Summit County and toppled Durango in five sets for third place.

While Class 2A Vail Christian (4-10) didn't get a win this weekend, the Saints did take sets off both 4A Summit and Durango.

Vail Christian hosts Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 2, as 2A Slope play continues. The Huskies are at Summit on Thursday, Oct. 4.