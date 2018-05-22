Battle Mountain’s Sforzo headlines lax awards
May 22, 2018
Lacrosse awards
4A Boys lacrosse
First team all-state
Charlie Morrow, Battle Mountain
Connor Underwood, Battle Mountain
Second team all-state
Jeremy Sforzo, Battle Mountain
Honorable mention all-state
Jake Bukovich, Battle Mountain
Bryce Runckel, Battle Mountain
Western Conference Player of the Year
Jeremy Sforzo, Battle Mountain
Western Conference Coach of the Year
Jerry Nichols, Battle Mountain
Western Conference first team
Jake Bukovich, Battle Mountain
Henry Hancock, Vail Mountain
Charlie Morrow, Battle Mountain
Tucker Morrow, Battle Mountain
Phillip Petersen, Eagle Valley
Bryce Runckel, Battle Mountain
Jeremy Sforzo, Battle Mountain
Connor Underwood, Battle Mountain
Western Conference second team
Chris Chappel, Battle Mountain
Becker Dienst, Vail Mountain
Matthew Gay, Vail Mountain
Mason Holden, Eagle Valley
Theo McCarroll, Eagle Valley
John Verratti, Vail Mountain
Western Conference honorable mention
Cameron Bill, Vail Mountain
Bergen Blomquist, Eagle Valley
Tom Boyne, Battle Mountain
Shane Cole, Vail Mountain
Brian Cole, Vail Mountain
Rock Cuny, Battle Mountain
Alex Fritzler, Eagle Valley
George Savin, Vail Mountain
Max Timm, Vail Mountain
Corbin Wilson, Eagle Valley
Girls lacrosse
Mountain Conference first team
Maggie Berger, Battle Mountain
Erin Keeney, Eagle Valley
Mart Schmidt, Battle Mountain
Eleanor Sheehan, Battle Mountain
Mountain Conference second team
Natalie Berger, Battle Mountain
Haley Carpenter, Eagle Valley
Berit Kirchner, Battle Mountain
Mountain Conference honorable mention
Carley Beckum, Eagle Valley
Jillian Byron, Eagle Valley
Janeth Chavez, Eagle Valley
Just file this under the category of, "No, kidding, Sherlock."
Battle Mountain's Jeremy Sforzo is really good at lacrosse. The Huskies' senior brought home Western Conference Player of the Year honors among the multitude of his postseason awards, including all-conference and second-team all-state.
No. 22 had 23 goals and 33 assists this season and he missed a few games because of a concussion in March.
In a year when the Huskies ran the table in league play for the first time in the program's history, pretty much everything went through Sforzo, so player of the year really wasn't a big leap.
Team Effort
The Huskies are amply represented all-conference rolls. Particularly gratifying is the defense, the bedrock of the squad. Goalie Connor Underwood is all-state and all conference. Jake Bukovich and Bryce Runckel both got state recognition and all-conference honors.
The Morrow boys are also prominently featured, Charlie is both all-state and all-conference, while Tucker got the latter.
Overseeing the award parade is coach Jerry Nichols, who is the conference's Coach of the Year. He expects genuflection from now on. In all seriousness, he shares this with Pat Doherty, his partner in crime and coaching.
Looking east, Vail Mountain School has eight players in with some form on conference honor. None of them graduates. Bright days seem ahead for VMS, which has a serious case of sibling power as well.
