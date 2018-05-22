Battle Mountain’s Sforzo headlines lax awards

Just file this under the category of, "No, kidding, Sherlock."

Battle Mountain's Jeremy Sforzo is really good at lacrosse. The Huskies' senior brought home Western Conference Player of the Year honors among the multitude of his postseason awards, including all-conference and second-team all-state.

No. 22 had 23 goals and 33 assists this season and he missed a few games because of a concussion in March.

In a year when the Huskies ran the table in league play for the first time in the program's history, pretty much everything went through Sforzo, so player of the year really wasn't a big leap.

Team Effort

The Huskies are amply represented all-conference rolls. Particularly gratifying is the defense, the bedrock of the squad. Goalie Connor Underwood is all-state and all conference. Jake Bukovich and Bryce Runckel both got state recognition and all-conference honors.

The Morrow boys are also prominently featured, Charlie is both all-state and all-conference, while Tucker got the latter.

Overseeing the award parade is coach Jerry Nichols, who is the conference's Coach of the Year. He expects genuflection from now on. In all seriousness, he shares this with Pat Doherty, his partner in crime and coaching.

Looking east, Vail Mountain School has eight players in with some form on conference honor. None of them graduates. Bright days seem ahead for VMS, which has a serious case of sibling power as well.