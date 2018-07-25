Bec Tri set for Aug. 4 in Avon

AVON – The 2018 Bec Tri, a sprint-distance triathlon, will be held on Aug. 4 in Harry A. Nottingham Park in Avon. T

The Bec Tri starts at 8 a.m. with a 400-meter swim in Nottingham Lake followed by an out-and-back 15-kilometer bike through Edwards' Singletree neighborhood and finishing with a 5-kilometer run along the Eagle River recreational path. The triathlon is held in memory of Rebecca Lynn Yarberry, a local triathlete who died in a tragic car accident in 2007.

In its 11th year, the race honors her spirit by fostering a race environment that is encouraging to everyone, regardless of skill level. This year also welcomes the Major League Triathlon, incorporating an afternoon of continued athletic competition, live music, food and beverage vendors.

Racers need to be at Nottingham Park by 7 a.m. Spectator, volunteer and athlete parking is located in Beaver Creek's Bear Lot. A silent auction will also be held in the park before and during the race with items like an Epic Pass, on-mountain dining gift certificates, gift certificates to local restaurants and shops, jewelry and gift baskets.

In addition to the sprint triathlon, two events will return again this year — a 5K Walk/Run and the Kids Splash and Dash. By adding these two new events a few years ago, participants of all abilities and age levels can come out. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and follows the same course as the triathlon 5K. This year, the Kids Splash and Dash is co-sponsored by the Major League Triathlon Team. Kids 7-10 will swim 100 meters in Nottingham Lake and run 1 kilometer around the park, while kids 11-13 will swim 200 meters and run 2 kilometers. These events will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Additional information on the Bec Tri can be found at http://www.bectri.com. Online registration is available until Aug. 1=. Last minute registration is available at Avon Recreation Center on Aug. 3 from 5-7 p.m.. Volunteers are needed on race day from 7 a.m.-noon Please email brooke@vvcf.org if you are interested in volunteering.

Recommended Stories For You

This race supports the Vail Valley Charitable Fund. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund (VVCF) was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. More information can be found at http://www.vvcf.org.