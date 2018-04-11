Berger sisters, Huskies too much for Devils

EDWARDS — The Bergers scored … a lot.

That is the breakdown of Round 1 of Battle Mountain-Eagle Valley girls lacrosse on Wednesday, April 11, as the Huskies topped the Devils, 15-7.

Maddie Berger had six goals and Natalie Berger four as Battle Mountain won the nonconference tilt between the two rivals. The rematch and the league game is May 5, the last day of the season.

"To see the sister connection, it's becoming a more common thing," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "We had some great looks at Pueblo West and it continued today."

The Pueblo West game was a 14-10 win back on March 30, and the Berger sisters got going, but Wednesday was another matter as they outscored everyone.

This was a 7-4 game at the half before the Bergers ripped off Battle Mountain's next five goals to salt it away.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think the girls came out really strong and energized in the first half," Eagle Valley coach Hannah McKee said. "In the second half, they had some mental mistakes and got down on themselves."

Lest one thinks this was all Bergers, Katie Kessenich scored twice, while Tatum Huffman, Marti Schmidt and Julia Heid also found the net for the Huskies (5-3 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain Conference).

Haley Carpenter led the Devils (2-4, 1-0) with two goals.

Stretch run

And now the season starts. Eagle Valley starts the first of six straight league games with Grand Junction in Gypsum on Saturday, April 14. Battle Mountain's game against Aspen on Friday, April 12, has already been postponed to Wednesday, April 18, in anticipation of the upcoming snow on Friday.

That will start a stretch of six Mountain contests in the Huskies' final seven games. Aspen is the only Mountain Conference team in the top 20 in the state rating-percentage index at No. 19. With Battle Mountain at No. 26 and Eagle Valley No. 40, the emphasis for both teams is making a run.

"Every game is a league game and a must-win," Fitzgerald said. "We play every game as a must win as a team from the Mountain Conference."