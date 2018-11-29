Birds of Prey training run cancelled due to snowfall

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS World Cup races are experiencing some early difficulties, as Thursday’s training run was cancelled due to snowfall.

“Due to last night's snowfall and today's unstable weather conditions, today's training is cancelled,” Media Cheif Tom Boyd wrote in an announcement shortly before 8 a.m.

While snow was expected to fall throughout the week, there is only so much event management can plan for. Three inches of accumulation overnight is not likely to be the sole factor causing the holdup; strong winds, low visibility and complications on the race course all played into the decision to cancel.