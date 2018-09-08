Freshman Sam Blair breaks Eagle Valley 5K record

So, just two races into her career, Eagle Valley freshman Sam Blair has already set the school record for a 5K cross-country race.

Blair finished second at Saturday, Sept. 8's Liberty Bell with a scorching time of 17 minutes, 36 seconds.

Anyone want to guess who held the old record?

"It was surprising," Blair said. "I didn't know how I was going to do. I was a little nervous because my sister wasn't here today. I was just trying to follow the lead pack. It gives me a lot of confidence."

Sam Blair, indeed, holds bragging rights in the Blair household, while Joslin is headed to Europe for a race in Andorra on Sunday, Sept. 16.

With Avery Doan in 23rd on Saturday, the Devils figure to have a star-studded top three come crunch time. The $64,000 question will be who are Nos. 4 and 5?

Along those lines, Jordan Neifert had a personal-best time of 22:10.

Eagle Valley's boys all broke 18 minutes with a spread of just 36 seconds among their five scorers.

Huskies show depth at St. Vrain

While the Hardings are away, the Huskies will play.

With Naomi and Lizzie Harding, Battle Mountain girls cross-country's Nos. 1 and 1a, taking their ACTs, the Huskies got to show their depth, still finishing second at the St. Vrain Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Not surprisingly, Grace Johnson led the way, but what gets coach Rob Parish excited is sophomore Elliott Pribramsky in 12th, Emma Reeder in 18th and Coco Diemar in 30th. Throw in Haley Diemar and the Huskies had four underclassmen in the hunt.

"It was fantastic, particularly Elliott, Emma, Haley and Coco," Parish said. "Obviously the Harding sisters are a big 1-2 punch and we missed them. But it gives other runners a chance to shine. It speaks well for this year and how we'll be a team moving forward."

Both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley are at the Eagle Valley Invitational next week.