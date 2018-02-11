BREAKING NEWS: Women’s Olympic GS postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 14
February 11, 2018
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Mikaela Shiffrin's quest for a second Olympic gold is on hold.
The United States Ski and Snowboard Association sent out a email bulletin at 4:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Time that Sunday, Feb. 11's Olympic women's giant slalom has been postponed. That bulletin was confirmed by a similar announcement on the International Ski Federation's website, http://www.fis-ski.com, minutes later.
A second USSSA bulletin issued at 5:30 p.m. Colorado time announced that the GS has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 14 in Colorado.
That means that Wednesday will be doubleheader of skiing action because the GS was the second Olympic alpine race scrubbed by winds in South Korea. Saturday, Feb. 10's men's downhill was already postponed to Wednesday.
Mikaela Shiffrin will now be racing on back-to-back days, not an uncommon arrangement on the World Cup circuit. The slalom remains a go on Tuesday, Feb. 13, followed by the newly scheduled GS on Wednesday.
