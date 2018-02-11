 BREAKING NEWS: Women’s Olympic GS postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 14 | VailDaily.com

BREAKING NEWS: Women’s Olympic GS postponed to Wednesday, Feb. 14

Daily staff report
Jean-Christophe Bott | Associated Press file photo | Keystone

There will be no giant-slalom race for Mikaela Shiffrin and company on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The race was postponed due to high winds to Wednesday, Feb. 14 (Colorado time), according to both the United States Ski and Snowboard Association and the International Ski Federation.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Mikaela Shiffrin's quest for a second Olympic gold is on hold.

The United States Ski and Snowboard Association sent out a email bulletin at 4:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Time that Sunday, Feb. 11's Olympic women's giant slalom has been postponed. That bulletin was confirmed by a similar announcement on the International Ski Federation's website, http://www.fis-ski.com, minutes later.

A second USSSA bulletin issued at 5:30 p.m. Colorado time announced that the GS has been moved to Wednesday, Feb. 14 in Colorado.

That means that Wednesday will be doubleheader of skiing action because the GS was the second Olympic alpine race scrubbed by winds in South Korea. Saturday, Feb. 10's men's downhill was already  postponed to Wednesday.

Mikaela Shiffrin will now be racing on back-to-back days, not an uncommon arrangement on the World Cup circuit. The slalom remains a go on Tuesday, Feb. 13, followed by the newly scheduled GS on Wednesday.