Breckenridge Ski Resort, Copper Mountain Resort now open for summer season

Both Breckenridge Ski Resort and Copper Mountain Resort re-opened operations for the summer season on Friday, June 8. Each resort will feature zip lines, obstacle course challenges and opening weekend giveaways, among other activities.

Copper Mountain

This summer will be slightly different at Copper Mountain as the resort will not have lift-serviced mountain biking, scenic lift rides or access to the Big Island Terrain Park until September at the earliest due to construction of the new American Flyer and American Eagle chairlifts. The resort will also not offer its Woodward Copper mountain biking camps this summer due to the construction.

However, Copper Mountain spokeswoman Taylor Prather said hiking and mountain biking access will still be available on the Colorado Trail through Copper. Also, the Copper Creek Golf Course will not be impacted by the construction as the full course opened for business on June 8 and will be open through early October.

The resort is still offering all of its Center Village activities all summer, including the Woodward Wrecktangle obstacle course and the Rocky Mountain Coaster, which will be open for its first summer after opening last December.

Through the remainder of June, Copper's REI Adventure Station will open for its first summer season. The new Ales & Astronomy course, where instructors will discuss the constellations of the Northern Hemisphere over beer and wine while observing the stars from the top of Copper Mountain, is one of many outdoor education classes this summer. Other REI Adventure Station courses to be offered include Adventure Race Navigation Techniques, Backcountry Self Reliance and a Spikeball Tournament, among others.

Recommended Stories For You

On June 17, Copper Mountain's inaugural Summer Music Series will begin at 1 p.m. with a free concert featuring Blood, Sweat and Tears. The music series will return on June 30 and July 1 with free performances from Jefferson Starship (June 30, 2 p.m.) and The Magpie Salute (July 1, 1 p.m.).

On June 23 and June 24, the second annual Copper Mountain Film Festival returns with two free evenings of short and feature films for free. The event also features special guest speakers, Q&A's with the filmmakers and a screenwriting contest hosted by the Denver Filmmakers Collective.

Breckenridge

With Friday's opening, Breckenridge will also open its first full season of Epic Discovery, which includes adventure activities above the Colorado SuperChair at around 11,000 feet. These include the two-hour, 10-tower Expedition Zip Line Tour, the 15-feature Alpineer Challenge Course and the 16-route Gold Summit Climbing Wall. The resort will also begin mountain biking and bike haul operations as soon as trail conditions permit.

For these and all other on-mountain adventure activities, the resort offers its new Value-Added Epic Discovery Passes. The value-added pass provides a family of four the chance to purchase three Ultimate Adventure passes and receive a fourth pass free. And the resort is also offering guests the chance to turn a half-day pass into a full day by permitting guests who purchase and use an Ultimate Adventure Pass after 2:30 p.m. to use the same pass the next day. The cost of the Ultimate Adventure Pass is $89 online and $62 for those 53 inches and shorter.

Also new this year at Breckenridge is the $29 Dining At Altitude lift and lunch at 11,000 feet on the Vista Haus deck, which is expected to open in mid-June.