Burton US Open women’s slope final set, median age of competitors is 19

VAIL – It's going to be a young final in the women's slopestyle finals at the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships on Friday, if that final takes place.

Julia Marino, who qualified in second place, said she attempted the best run thought she could do after hearing the forecast, and knowing the history of the US Open slopestyle in Vail. Marino said at the top of the course, the riders were reminded “if finals didn’t happen, they would take these results.”

“I think that’s why everyone decided to do their best stuff,” she added.

Marino was one of several competitors to perform a twice inverted maneuver, the coveted “double cork,” once only performed by male competitors.

Jamie Anderson, Laurie Blouin and Jasmine Baird also put double cork 900s to their feet on Wednesday.

Baird, 19, said she had only tried the trick three times in her life, landing it once, but knew the Burton US Open was the place to try it again.

Moving forward, “I’m hoping to get the double on lock,” Baird said.

Marino is 21, which makes her the second oldest competitor in finals. Zoi Sadowski Synnott, 17, finished in first place.

Marino said she is on the older end of the younger progression.

“I remember at that age, I was the same too,” she said of competitors like Synnott and 17-year-old Annika Morgan, of Germany, who also made the six-person final in sixth position.

“They’re more fearless and more confident,” Marino said.

Enni Rukajarvi finished in third place. At 28 years old, she is seven years older than the second oldest competitor.

Rukajarvi said with her experience has come a sense of style which she thinks the judges reward.

“I’d rather make everything look good,” she said. “It’s a really exciting time, there’s a lot of new young girls coming up, and they’re riding really good. But I’m still trying to keep with them.”

Miyabi Onitsuka, 20, finished fourth; Hailey Langland, 18, finished fifth.

Friday’s finals are set for 11 a.m. on Friday at Vail’s Golden Peak venue. The event is free for spectators and will also be broadcast free on BurtonUSOpen.com.