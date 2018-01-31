Catching up and looking forward in all things Vail Valley preps

Should the football fans of Colorado want Kirk Cousins?

Locally, no. I mean, Battle Mountain's set with Traver Goldberg for next fall and as Jesse Moser pointed out to me last week, he's a junior, so our 3A teams are set at quarterback. Vail Christian and Cousins. I think Kirk could rip up Soroco, but I don't know about the Saints' cap space.

We'll see.

In the meantime, we take a whirl around the world of preps.

Catching up

• Yes, we've been a bit behind on getting results into the paper because the Olympics are coming up. And, yes, this is going to be a factor for the next month. Please try to be a little understanding that we don't have four high schools with athletic programs in Eagle County without snowsports. Mikaela, Lindsey and others are going to own the Vail Daily for most of February.

• Battle Mountain basketball made it a season sweep of Summit County on Tuesday, Jan. 30. The boys took down the Tigers, 83-73, with Devin Huffman leading with 24 points. Battle Mountain's Liams also were a big part of the win. Liam McKenny put up 19 points and Liam Hanagan had 13 points. (It's too bad Liam Hurley graduated from the Vail Mountain School last summer.) Give it up for Qwahn Kent had 10 points.

Battle Mountain's boys (10-8 overall and 5-3 in the Slope) has Round 2 with The Springses — at Steamboat on Friday, Feb. 2 and at Glenwood Friday, Feb. 9. During my last look at the rating-percentage index, the Huskies were No. 28, very safely within the layoffs, but higher would be better.

The Battle Mountain ladies beat Summit 50-42. At 8-9, the Huskies need to win some games to appease the RPI monster.

• Eagle Valley girls basketball knocked off Steamboat, 50-29, on Tuesday. It's been a rough season for the Devils. After an 11-game losing streak, the ladies have won two in row.

• The Eagle Valley boys fell, 87-66 at Steamboat. Yes, it's a loss, but it's not a Steamboat score, which is progress. The Sailors have only given up 60 or more points in four of their 17 games this season. Glenwood is in town on Thursday, and the Demons took the Devils to the woodshed in their first meeting, so this would be good time for an ambush.

• Eagle Valley wrestling finished second out of 31 teams at the Abe Lincoln Invitational last weekend. Heavyweight J.P. Velasco won his division and the Devils had seven others on the podium. Don't look now, but regionals are in two weekends.

News and notes

• Check out Facebook — Vail Christian boys basketball can do "YMCA" with the best of them. Next up is playing defense against Rangely on Saturday, Feb. 3. Meanwhile, Jesse Raitt showed why she's one of the best hoops players in the county last week as the Saints beat Paonia. Vail Christian's task is to restart Bookelyn Kraft and Sarah Heredia against the Panthers.

• The Vail Mountain School alpine as a team will go as far Shane Cole goes. Fast is good. Two full runs are better.

• With VMS Nordic at other events, it gives you a look at how good Battle Mountain's girls are. The runners turned skiers are tearing it up. Not only can they make a mark at state, but, somewhere, running coach Rob Parish is already plotting fiendishly for track and field season.

By the way, we still need two more mural pictures at Battle Mountain for the girls' cross-country state titles. Perhaps, the principal of the school should work on that.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.