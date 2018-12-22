Charles Barkley is all in on the Denver Nuggets, has Nikola Jokic for MVP (video)
December 22, 2018
TNT analyst and former NBA star Charles Barkley had some big news regarding the Denver Nuggets: He's all in on them.
Barkley told his colleagues on TNT's NBA Tip-Off what he thought of this Nuggets team during a panel discussion Thursday night.
"I told you, I'm all in on the Denver Nuggets, I told you that a month ago," Barkley said. "Not only that but the Joker (Nikola Jokic) should be the front runner for MVP."
Reggie Miller, another analyst on the show disagreed with Barkley and said that Jokic can't be a front runner, but could be in the discussion. Barkley laid out his case for Jokic and it's hard to disagree with Sir Charles on this one.
The Nuggets have the best record in the Western Conference at 21-9 and Jokic has been an impact leader on a team that is missing three starters.
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
