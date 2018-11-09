Colorado Parks and Wildlife offers veterans, military free park admission Sunday

Editor's note: This story originally ran in the Summit Daily.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will honor all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, military reserve and National Guard on Veterans Day on Sunday, with free admission to any of Colorado's 41 state parks.

"CPW is proud to offer free admission to our state parks in honor of Veterans Day to thank our veterans and military members," Parks and Wildlife Director Bob Broscheid said in a news release. "We greatly appreciate the selflessness displayed by these men and women through their service."

Military members or veterans visiting the parks must present proof of military service at the park gate. Free entry extends to all passengers in the same vehicle with a qualified service member. All other park fees, such as camping or fishing fees, still apply.

Military identification methods include: Military ID card, Applicable DD form, Veterans Affairs health identification card, A current Colorado driver's license or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it.

To learn more about other military benefits offered by Parks and Wildlife year-round, visit cpw.state.co.us.