Hess: Colorado’s 4-0 start, 20 years in the making (column)

With two top 10 games played at the same time on Saturday, Sept. 29, there was a lot of channel changing going on.

Notre Dame didn't seemed phased against Stanford at home and the Fighting Irish have a cake walk into the College Football Playoff.

It is going to be hard for more than two teams to go undefeated in Power 5 conferences, so Notre Dame may be sitting at the top when the regular season ends.

Ohio State was down two touchdowns with 7 minutes left in Happy Valley and somehow found a way to pull out the victory.

Penn State made a questionable call on fourth-and-5 on what would ultimately be the final play of the game. The Nittany Lions' coach James Franklin got into it with a student over the fourth down decision as all the other fans left the stadium scratching their heads.

Ohio State will leave the valley happy as they are in the driver's seat in the Big Ten.

Recommended Stories For You

Across the country quickly, Alabama made such quick work of Louisiana-Lafayette, the Crimson Tide's backup quarterback was in halfway through the first quarter.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray scored seven touchdowns in the Sooners' 66-33 win over Baylor. Just imagine how good Murray would be if he was on time for practice.

Georgia didn't need a hobnail boot to beat Tennessee, the Bulldogs just needed to step off the bus.

Unbeaten Colorado

There remains only one undefeated team in the Pac-12 and as everyone predicted at the start of the season it is the Colorado Buffs.

Colorado's second Friday night win this season moved them to 4-0 and earned them the title of the No. 21 ranked team in the country. Despite the Buffaloes being one of the most exciting offenses in the nation, it remains to be seen if Colorado is for real or not.

The Buffs' four wins this season have come against teams with a combined 1-17 record. This weekend's game against Arizona State, which looked like an easy game at the start of the season, has turned into an interesting matchup in the Pac-12 South division.

ASU looks formidable under new coach Herm Edwards. What looked like a disaster hire back in the summer, now looks to be one of the best hires in the country.

The Sun Devils will have their hands full against Laviska Shenault, who continues to play like an All-American. If you have not seen Shenault play, he is worth the time. If you don't catch him this season, you'll be able to see him in a couple years play on Sundays.

We will learn a lot about the Buffs on Saturday. The schedule will not get any easier for Colorado with games at Southern Cal and Washington looming.

Things happen fast

My how things can change quickly in college football. Last week, Clemson was one of the most complete teams, and more importantly they were one of the deepest teams in the country.

However, Dabo's starting quarterback decision of Trevor Lawrence over Kelly Bryant almost bit the Tigers in the tail.

Bryant, unhappy with the decision, transferred to preserve one year of college eligibility. The new starter, freshman Lawrence, got hurt and the Tigers were left with their third string QB while trailing to Syracuse.

Clemson somehow pulled out the win over the Orange, but it makes you question if this team is elite without Bryant or Lawrence. The good news for Clemson is they don't have a tough schedule, so they have time to heal up and figure out the quarterback situation.

Looking ahead

Next week doesn't have many marquee matchups other than the Red River Shootout, but just like every week there is bound to be some surprises.