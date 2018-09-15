Complete Meadowgold 10K and 5K results
September 15, 2018
La Sportiva Meadowgold 10K & 5K presented by Haute Route
10K results
Male Overall
1 Tyler Curtis 45:09
2 John O'Neill 48:22
3 Connor Flechsig 49:12
Female Overall
1 Grace Falken 57:44
2 Sarah Hochtl 58:02
3 Megan Boord 59:00
Female 19 & Under
1 Bianca Lipton 1:50:18
Male 20 to 29
1 Tyler Curtis 45:09
2 John O'Neill 48:22
3 Connor Flechsig 49:12
4 Cole Rickard 54:37
5 Benjamin Boese 1:04:11
6 Matthew Dixon 1:09:29
7 Bryce Dahl 1:13:27
8 David Collins 1:15:43
9 Charlie Young 1:17:12
10 Marc Buonanni 1:29:46
11 Shane Trojanowski 1:30:09
12 Daniel Kappes 1:30:14
Female 20 to 29
1 Grace Falken 57:44
2 Kelsey Collins 1:02:52
3 Megan Boese 1:03:17
4 Lauren McVey 1:03:44
5 Chase Rogowski 1:08:13
6 Madeline Lane 1:11:44
7 Mack Abernathy 1:13:12
8 Leah Froehling 1:14:23
9 Clare Zweig 1:21:01
10 Erika Gerspach 1:21:57
11 Emma Brokl 1:22:08
12 Allison Tayloe 1:24:31
13 Amanda Dixon 1:27:42
14 Jenni Buonanni 1:29:46
15 Stephanie Borsum 1:30:17
16 Kelly Lutz 1:33:42
17 Amy-Joy Watt 1:40:02
18 Kate Ballard 1:40:45
19 Lauren Cla 1:41:25
20 Mary-Elizabeth Mariani 1:46:16
21 Rachael Newcomer 1:50:39
22 Kori Osina 2:07:19
23 Christina Duncan 2:07:31
Male 30 to 39
1 Justin Moses 57:39
2 Nicholas Larson 57:47
3 Jonathan Zeschin 1:00:01
4 Michael Beach 1:00:58
5 Walt Bleser 1:04:29
6 Brendon Kelly 1:04:30
7 Everett Russell 1:06:01
8 Matthew Powers 1:07:27
9 Ian Devlin 1:07:35
10 Daniel Recovo 1:07:49
11 Blake Martin 1:12:21
12 Kai Bernal 1:15:24
13 Travis Anderson 1:32:29
14 Matt Chavez 1:40:30
Female 30 to 39
1 Sarah Hochtl 58:02
2 Ksusha Shambarger 1:00:10
3 Haley Dufresne 1:03:03
4 Samantha Delnegro 1:03:57
5 Kristi Miller 1:07:32
6 Courtney Knott 1:10:03
7 Catherine Zirker 1:12:19
8 Rebecca Boozan 1:12:26
9 Kate Demorest 1:16:26
10 Sarah Stutman 1:21:33
11 Cassie Scales 1:26:19
12 Stephanie Chamberlin 1:30:00
13 Amy Oconnor 1:32:56
14 Sarah Fields 1:36:30
15 Sara Fleszar 1:38:38
16 Lydia Govinden 1:43:13
17 Ashley Newcomer 1:55:17
18 Rachel Blaney 2:07:32
Male 40 to 49
1 Frank Holmes 52:14
2 Gerald Romero 53:06
3 Michael Shambarger 55:19
4 Kevin Andrus 1:01:07
5 John Patrick 1:01:54
6 Gavin Riichardson 1:07:26
7 Channing Vangoey 1:08:45
8 Bryce Hays 1:11:13
9 Ivo Ivanov 1:12:46
10 Mark Scheel 1:13:24
11 Matt Marshall 1:14:38
12 Chris Kuhler 1:17:44
13 Jeff Fleming 1:18:31
Female 40 to 49
1 Megan Boord 59:00
2 Valerie Sloniker 1:17:19
3 Carrie Larson 1:22:55
4 Katie Kuchler 1:30:40
5 Monica Lacroix 1:35:55
6 Kari Taylor-Romero 1:39:18
7 Kelly Jennings 1:49:42
8 Melissa Lipton 2:22:16
Male 50 to 59
1 Matt Johnson 58:43
2 Dan Brewster 59:05
3 Clark Fox 1:00:39
4 Sean Carver 1:09:12
5 Brian Dunfey 1:17:27
6 Jarrett Davis 1:29:10
7 Bill Buonanni 1:29:46
8 David Tetley 1:32:39
9 Craig Ballard 1:40:44
Female 50 to 59
1 Nancy Buonanni 1:17:51
2 Amber Prince 1:18:39
3 Terri Sommer 1:20:00
4 Katherine Aalto 1:24:04
5 Amy Tonazzi 1:26:47
6 Allison Benoit 1:32:14
7 Sharon Pope 1:33:03
Male 60 to 69
1 Jim Telling 59:29
2 Nicholas Fickling 1:06:27
3 Campbell Black 1:13:00
4 Victor Selenow 1:15:38
5 Kent Kriehn 1:19:15
6 Donald Mann 1:32:00
7 Arthur Alibn 1:38:44
8 Leo Griffard 2:06:45
Female 60 to 69
1 Barbara Dolan 1:09:52
2 Nancy Dolan 1:11:43
3 Lisa Gonales Gile 1:15:42
4 Lindasue Smollern 1:53:00
5 Patti Tobias 2:13:16
Male 70 & over
1 Helmut Linzbichler 1:25:54
2 Jim Mykleby 1:29:45
3 Tom Edwards 1:31:36
4 Marlin Smickley 1:52:47
Female 70 & over
1 Gail Scoby 1:49:28
2 Bj Smith 1:50:31
3 Brigitta Linzbichler 1:59:26
5K results
Male Overall
1 Truett Bennett 27:01
2 Andrew Lombardi 27:20
3 Reiner Schmidt 27:27
Female Overall
1 Lucy Perkins 27:20
2 Keely Hendricks 30:20
3 Nancy Mires 30:54
Male Juniors 19 & Under
1 Truett Bennett 42:01
2 Andrew Lombardi 42:20
3 Reiner Schmidt 42:27
4 Connor Larson 42:42
5 Grady Rippeth 45:41
6 Cooper Rippeth 45:42
7 Henry Reynolds 46:08
8 Freedom Bennett 46:18
9 Cole Kirkham 46:23
10 Blake Kirkham 46:39
11 Peter Mueller 48:07
12 Grayson Rozzell 50:22
13 Noah Rozzell 1:01:59
14 Xania Gayer 1:02:36
15 Oliver Patrick 1:18:13
16 Sawyer Patrick 1:34:30
Female Juniors 19 & Under
1 Lucy Perkins 27:20
2 Keely Hendricks 30:20
3 Emily Mires 41:28
4 Priscilla Bennett 47:35
5 Katie Lombardi 56:53
Male Open 20 to 39
1 Adam Hertel 30:48
2 Vincent Mittman 38:28
3 Chris Lee 46:48
Female Open 20 to 39
1 Justy Daley 33:13
2 Ana Belen Hertel 37:58
3 Lauren Nolan 41:31
Male Masters 40+
1 Michael Wheeler 35:19
2 Rob Sebesta 35:38
3 Dennis Lipton 55:02
4 Peter Lombardi 56:53
5 Richard Tyre 1:07:32
Female Masters 40+
1 Nancy Mires 30:54
2 Amy Kesic 32:43
3 Lori Pohl 38:10
4 Beth Oneill 41:22
5 Deanna Henry 45:56
6 Julie Scales 45:57
7 Sue Bardsley 46:55
8 Anne Rozzell 46:58
9 Lisa Pelchat 47:23
10 Janny Sherman 1:18:56
11 Jill Patrick 1:18:57
12 Pamela Tyre 1:19:36
