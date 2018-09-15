 Complete Meadowgold 10K and 5K results | VailDaily.com

Complete Meadowgold 10K and 5K results

Daily staff report
newsroom@vaildaily.com

La Sportiva Meadowgold 10K & 5K presented by Haute Route

10K results

Male Overall

1 Tyler Curtis 45:09

2 John O'Neill 48:22

3 Connor Flechsig 49:12

Female Overall

1 Grace Falken 57:44

2 Sarah Hochtl 58:02

3 Megan Boord 59:00

Female 19 & Under

1 Bianca Lipton 1:50:18

Male 20 to 29

1 Tyler Curtis 45:09

2 John O'Neill 48:22

3 Connor Flechsig 49:12

4 Cole Rickard 54:37

5 Benjamin Boese 1:04:11

6 Matthew Dixon 1:09:29

7 Bryce Dahl 1:13:27

8 David Collins 1:15:43

9 Charlie Young 1:17:12

10 Marc Buonanni 1:29:46

11 Shane Trojanowski 1:30:09

12 Daniel Kappes 1:30:14

Female 20 to 29

1 Grace Falken 57:44

2 Kelsey Collins 1:02:52

3 Megan Boese 1:03:17

4 Lauren McVey 1:03:44

5 Chase Rogowski 1:08:13

6 Madeline Lane 1:11:44

7 Mack Abernathy 1:13:12

8 Leah Froehling 1:14:23

9 Clare Zweig 1:21:01

10 Erika Gerspach 1:21:57

11 Emma Brokl 1:22:08

12 Allison Tayloe 1:24:31

13 Amanda Dixon 1:27:42

14 Jenni Buonanni 1:29:46

15 Stephanie Borsum 1:30:17

16 Kelly Lutz 1:33:42

17 Amy-Joy Watt 1:40:02

18 Kate Ballard 1:40:45

19 Lauren Cla 1:41:25

20 Mary-Elizabeth Mariani 1:46:16

21 Rachael Newcomer 1:50:39

22 Kori Osina 2:07:19

23 Christina Duncan 2:07:31

Male 30 to 39

1 Justin Moses 57:39

2 Nicholas Larson 57:47

3 Jonathan Zeschin 1:00:01

4 Michael Beach 1:00:58

5 Walt Bleser 1:04:29

6 Brendon Kelly 1:04:30

7 Everett Russell 1:06:01

8 Matthew Powers 1:07:27

9 Ian Devlin 1:07:35

10 Daniel Recovo 1:07:49

11 Blake Martin 1:12:21

12 Kai Bernal 1:15:24

13 Travis Anderson 1:32:29

14 Matt Chavez 1:40:30

Female 30 to 39

1 Sarah Hochtl 58:02

2 Ksusha Shambarger 1:00:10

3 Haley Dufresne 1:03:03

4 Samantha Delnegro 1:03:57

5 Kristi Miller 1:07:32

6 Courtney Knott 1:10:03

7 Catherine Zirker 1:12:19

8 Rebecca Boozan 1:12:26

9 Kate Demorest 1:16:26

10 Sarah Stutman 1:21:33

11 Cassie Scales 1:26:19

12 Stephanie Chamberlin 1:30:00

13 Amy Oconnor 1:32:56

14 Sarah Fields 1:36:30

15 Sara Fleszar 1:38:38

16 Lydia Govinden 1:43:13

17 Ashley Newcomer 1:55:17

18 Rachel Blaney 2:07:32

Male 40 to 49

1 Frank Holmes 52:14

2 Gerald Romero 53:06

3 Michael Shambarger 55:19

4 Kevin Andrus 1:01:07

5 John Patrick 1:01:54

6 Gavin Riichardson 1:07:26

7 Channing Vangoey 1:08:45

8 Bryce Hays 1:11:13

9 Ivo Ivanov 1:12:46

10 Mark Scheel 1:13:24

11 Matt Marshall 1:14:38

12 Chris Kuhler 1:17:44

13 Jeff Fleming 1:18:31

Female 40 to 49

1 Megan Boord 59:00

2 Valerie Sloniker 1:17:19

3 Carrie Larson 1:22:55

4 Katie Kuchler 1:30:40

5 Monica Lacroix 1:35:55

6 Kari Taylor-Romero 1:39:18

7 Kelly Jennings 1:49:42

8 Melissa Lipton 2:22:16

Male 50 to 59

1 Matt Johnson 58:43

2 Dan Brewster 59:05

3 Clark Fox 1:00:39

4 Sean Carver 1:09:12

5 Brian Dunfey 1:17:27

6 Jarrett Davis 1:29:10

7 Bill Buonanni 1:29:46

8 David Tetley 1:32:39

9 Craig Ballard 1:40:44

Female 50 to 59

1 Nancy Buonanni 1:17:51

2 Amber Prince 1:18:39

3 Terri Sommer 1:20:00

4 Katherine Aalto 1:24:04

5 Amy Tonazzi 1:26:47

6 Allison Benoit 1:32:14

7 Sharon Pope 1:33:03

Male 60 to 69

1 Jim Telling 59:29

2 Nicholas Fickling 1:06:27

3 Campbell Black 1:13:00

4 Victor Selenow 1:15:38

5 Kent Kriehn 1:19:15

6 Donald Mann 1:32:00

7 Arthur Alibn 1:38:44

8 Leo Griffard 2:06:45

Female 60 to 69

1 Barbara Dolan 1:09:52

2 Nancy Dolan 1:11:43

3 Lisa Gonales Gile 1:15:42

4 Lindasue Smollern 1:53:00

5 Patti Tobias 2:13:16

Male 70 & over

1 Helmut Linzbichler 1:25:54

2 Jim Mykleby 1:29:45

3 Tom Edwards 1:31:36

4 Marlin Smickley 1:52:47

Female 70 & over

1 Gail Scoby 1:49:28

2 Bj Smith 1:50:31

3 Brigitta Linzbichler 1:59:26

5K results

Male Overall

1 Truett Bennett 27:01

2 Andrew Lombardi 27:20

3 Reiner Schmidt 27:27

Female Overall

1 Lucy Perkins 27:20

2 Keely Hendricks 30:20

3 Nancy Mires 30:54

Male Juniors 19 & Under

1 Truett Bennett 42:01

2 Andrew Lombardi 42:20

3 Reiner Schmidt 42:27

4 Connor Larson 42:42

5 Grady Rippeth 45:41

6 Cooper Rippeth 45:42

7 Henry Reynolds 46:08

8 Freedom Bennett 46:18

9 Cole Kirkham 46:23

10 Blake Kirkham 46:39

11 Peter Mueller 48:07

12 Grayson Rozzell 50:22

13 Noah Rozzell 1:01:59

14 Xania Gayer 1:02:36

15 Oliver Patrick 1:18:13

16 Sawyer Patrick 1:34:30

Female Juniors 19 & Under

1 Lucy Perkins 27:20

2 Keely Hendricks 30:20

3 Emily Mires 41:28

4 Priscilla Bennett 47:35

5 Katie Lombardi 56:53

Male Open 20 to 39

1 Adam Hertel 30:48

2 Vincent Mittman 38:28

3 Chris Lee 46:48

Female Open 20 to 39

1 Justy Daley 33:13

2 Ana Belen Hertel 37:58

3 Lauren Nolan 41:31

Male Masters 40+

1 Michael Wheeler 35:19

2 Rob Sebesta 35:38

3 Dennis Lipton 55:02

4 Peter Lombardi 56:53

5 Richard Tyre 1:07:32

Female Masters 40+

1 Nancy Mires 30:54

2 Amy Kesic 32:43

3 Lori Pohl 38:10

4 Beth Oneill 41:22

5 Deanna Henry 45:56

6 Julie Scales 45:57

7 Sue Bardsley 46:55

8 Anne Rozzell 46:58

9 Lisa Pelchat 47:23

10 Janny Sherman 1:18:56

11 Jill Patrick 1:18:57

12 Pamela Tyre 1:19:36