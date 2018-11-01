Copper Mountain Resort to open Super Bee lift for Nov. 16 opening day; New Center Village lifts slightly delayed

With construction on Copper Mountain Resort's new American Flyer and American Eagle chairlifts continuing, the resort is making a change to its Opening Day terrain compared to previous years.

The Super Bee Lift out of East Village will service skiers and riders with top-to-bottom access beginning Friday, Nov. 16.

The Super Bee Lift, which services intermediate and advanced runs, will start turning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16. The resort says the intermediate blue runs Ptarmigan, Rhapsody and Fairplay will be open for Opening Day, circling back to the base of the Super Bee lift via the intermediate Skid Road.

Over at Copper's Center Village, beginner terrain can be accessed via the The Easy Rider magic carpet. Copper will also open green beginner terrain at Green Acres in between East and Center Villages.

Copper also made it clear that the early-season ski racers from across the world who annually train this same time of year on terrain serviced by the Super Bee lift will be training on separate East Village runs that will not be open to the public.

Opening Weekend Festivities

Recommended Stories For You

Weather depending, Copper's opening weekend festivities will commence at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 with surprise giveaways from what the resort dubs the "Welcome Home Squad," as well as raffle prizes and a visit from "Betty the Yeti."

At 1 p.m., Summit County blues band the Chris Bauer Trio will take the stage in East Village for a free performance.

Then on Saturday, Woodward Copper will begin its 10th season with its annual Barn Bash. The bash will include free sessions for the first 500 visitors, plus live music, a DJ, giveaways, a skate bowl expression session, a pro athlete autograph-signing and the Copper Mountain premiere of the new movie "YES, it's Been 10 Years," presented by YES Snowboards and Zeal Optics. Woodward will also be hosting a Sunday Funday on site from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Sunday.

For a complete list of Welcome Home Weekend happenings, please visit coppercolorado.com.

American Flyer, Eagle Almost Ready

As part of its opening weekend announcement on Friday, the resort said the new American Eagle lift is on track to be completed before Thanksgiving while the American Flyer lift is scheduled to be completed shortly thereafter.

The resort added that the delay in opening the lifts is due to the fact that two physical lift parts — one for each lift — that were manufactured in Europe are currently in transit to Colorado.

The new American Eagle Lift will be a high-speed lift that includes a combination of both six-person chairs and eight-person gondola cabins. The new lift will increase uphill capacity by more than 40 percent.

As for the new American Flyer Lift, it'll be a Leitner Poma high-speed six-person chair with bubble enclosures that'll increase uphill capacity by 33 percent.