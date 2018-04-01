 Coyne and Okurowski hit podium at final Burton Qualifier event | VailDaily.com

Coyne and Okurowski hit podium at final Burton Qualifier event

Special to the Daily

Locals Jack Coyne and Dylan Okurowski hit the podium in the Burton Qualifiers final event in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania., wrapping up the national rail jam series for 2017-18. Coyne's win in the U15 division marks the third year in a row the division has been topped by a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete, with Okurowski, 17, winning two years ago and Coyne now earning back-to-back wins.