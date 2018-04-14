Eagle Valley’s Ethan Daubs goes 14-1 in pole vault, takes the No. 1 spot (sports briefs)

Saturday, April 14's preps wrap: Devils, track and lax; VMS soccer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS — So, Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain track and field appear to be playing a game of, "Anything you can do, I can do better," in the pole vault.

On Thursday, April 12, Battle Mountain's Wyatt Nelson went 14 feet in the vault in Loveland to post the best jump in 4A in the state. On Saturday, April 14, Eagle Valley's Ethan Daubs went 14 feet, 1 inch at the Demon Invitational in Glenwood Springs.

Take that.

At the end of Saturday, the Devils' Daub was No. 1 in the state rankings, followed by Nelson, followed by Eagle Valley's Joseph White, who went 13-6 back in March. The state vaulting meet is shaping up to be a very Eagle County affair down in Denver.

Given that Saturday was also prom for Eagle Valley, the Devils had a light day. Not surprisingly, Cassie Jarmillo was second in the discus and won the shot put.

Eagle Valley should be back to full strength when it heads to Fairview next week.

Demon Invitational

Boys

400 — 4. Hayden Sticksel, Vail Christian, 54.50; 6. Keaton Brausch, Vail Christiann, 55.24.

300 hurdles — 7. Kellen Kinsella, Vail Christian, 45.03.

400 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 45.62

3,200 relay — 6. Vail Christian, 9:06.90.

Pole vault — 1. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley, 14-1; 3. Joseph White, Eagle Valley 12-2; 4. Holden Daniels, Eagle Valley, 12.

Girls

400 — 6. Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian, 1:02.89.

800 — 7. Kiana Brausch, Vail Christian, 2:36.98.

100 hurdles — 5. Tristin Book, Eagle Valley, 17.46.

800 relay — 4. Eagle Valley, 1:54.69.

Medley — 2. Eagle Valley, 1:57.58.

Pole vault — 7. Brielle Kromer, Eagle Valley, 6-8.

Discus — 2. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 113-4.

Shot put — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 37-5.5.

GYPSUM

Devils lax tops Pueblo West

Eagle Valley boys lacrosse rolled to a 13-3 nonconference win over Pueblo West on Saturday, April 14, at John Ramunno Field in Gyspum.

"The team set some goals before the game and executed," Devils coach Eric Mandeville said. "The did all the little parts and pieces and dominated the play."

Holden Stavney started it by winning faceoffs. Possession helped players like Zach Booth and Bergen Blomquist have big offensive days. Luke Jeffers, Corbin Wilson, Joe Hall and Keenan Collett all got in on the scoring.

Mason Yurcak backstopped the win in the net.

Eagle Valley (3-8) is home for Confer on Monday.

DELTA

VMS soccer edges Delta

Maddy Cooper scored late to lift Vail Mountain School soccer over Delta, 3-2, on Thursday, April 12.

Emma Hall scored twice for the Gore Rangers (6-3).

"The attitude of the team and the chemistry of the team is beginning to develop," VMS coach Bob Bandoni said. "We're embracing who we are."

The Gore Rangers are off until April 24 when they head to Summit County.