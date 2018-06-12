Davos Dash returns on Wednesday, June 13, for 35th installment

The Vail Recreation District's mountain bike race series will continue on Wednesday, June 13, with the legendary Davos Dash in West Vail. The Davos Dash is an iconic race in Vail, dating back to the 1980s, and will serve as the third race of the eight-race series.

This year's Davos Dash is dedicated to the memory of longtime Cortina Lane resident Byron Brown, who became a staple of the annual event. Every year Byron and his wife Vi would leave work early for the Davos Dash to rush home and grab chairs and their unforgettable cowbells and cheer on the racers from their front yard. Byron passed away in October of 2017, and did not miss a single Davos Dash in the 34 years that he was able to watch. He would cheer the riders on and give salty advice to the organizers, including his classic quip "It should be called the Cortina Dash."

RACE DETAILS

Wednesday's Davos Dash will begin at the intersection of Chamonix Road and Chamonix Lane behind the West Vail DoubleTree (formerly Holiday Inn) and endure an uphill race along double track with distances ranging from 2.25 miles for younger riders and 3.5 miles for adult riders. Finish for youth riders will be halfway to the top of the radio tower from the trailhead and adult riders will finish at the top of the radio tower. The Davos Dash is the longest running mountain bike race in the state of Colorado.