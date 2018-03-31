Devils, Huskies find good results at Mickey Dunn

GRAND JUNCTION — Eagle Valley coach Jeff Schroll doesn't look at milesplit.com at this time of year.

There will be a time when he is glued to the computer, hitting refresh constantly with the state-qualifying top 18 times or distances in events in mind.

"From year to year, I know what the entry points are," the coach said. "Our coaching staff is really excited because we feel like we're three weeks ahead of things."

That's a way of saying Schroll doesn't need to look at milesplit to know that his boys 1,600-meter relay team had a good time of 3 minutes, 38.20 seconds at Saturday, March 31's Mickey Dunn Invitational.

He knows that 8:38 is a really good place for the boys' 3,200 team to be.

"And Cassie is Cassie," he added.

That would be Cassie Jaramillo sweeping the discus and the shot put.

It's amazing what one can go in warm weather at 5,000 feet without major wind.

Meanwhile, the Huskies got their first look at Sabrina Sutter, who had been finishing her ski season. She won the 200, tied a school record in the long jump and was on two point-scoring relay teams.

It's still early, but with the Huskies' prowess in distance established, seeing points in the sprints and other events is good sign.

Along those lines, Gabby Trueblood got her first 400 start of the season and topped the podium.

For the guys, the Huskies' Max Christenberry was a highlight. He threw the discus 152 feet, 2 feet short of Josh Henry's school record.

Battle Mountain is breaking up the gang for next week. The team's elite women and James Moran will be heading to the Arcadia Invite in California. Some of the Huskies will be at the Mullen and the final third at the Eagle Valley Invite.

The Devils, of course, will be happy to be home.

"We're all geared up," Shroll said. "There should be some great performances."

Mickey Dunn Invitational

Girls

200 — 1. Sabrina Sutter, Battle Mountain 26.35: 5. Jewel Scrivens, Eagle Valley27.80.

400 — 1. Gabby Trueblood, Battle Mountain, 62.13; 4. Jewel Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 62.66.

800 — 1. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:16.57; 4. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 2:20.07.

1,600 — 2. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:12.60;3. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 5:13.70; 6. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 5: 17.15; 8. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 5:21.23.

3,200 — 7. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 12:04.66; 8. Kaela Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 12:22.19.

100 hurdles — 3. Tristin Book, Eagle Valley, 17.07.

300 hurdles — 6. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 50.65.

400 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 53.74.

800 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 1:49.7; 4. Eagle Valley, 1:53.84.

1,600 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 4:14.55.

3,200 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 10:09.17; 8. Eagle Valley, 12:11.91.

Medley — 2. Eagle Valley, 1:53.98; 3. Batle Mountain, 1:56.48.

High jump — None.

Long jump — 2. Sabrina Sutter, Eagle Valley, 16-11.5.

Shot put — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 35-2.

Discus — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley.

Boys

100 — 4. Alejandro Aragon, Eagle Valley, 11.60.

200 — 6. Kevin Carlson, Eagle Valley, 23.98.

800 — 5. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 1:59.05.

3,200 — 8. Jesse Moser, Eagle Valley, 10:29.58.

110 hurdles — 3. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 15.69.

300 hurdles — 4. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 42.43.

400 relay — 4. Eagle Valley, 45.29; 7. Battle Mountain, 46.06.

800 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 1:35.45; 8. Battle Mountain, 1:37.56.

1,600 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 3:38.20.

3,200 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 8;38.56; 7. Battle Mountain, 8:45.72.

High jump — T5. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 6.

Pole vault — ???

Discus — 2. Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 152.

In other action

• Eagle Valley baseball got its first win of the season, winning the nightcap of its doubleheader, 6-3, over Steamboat Springs on Saturday, March 31.

The Sailors won the opener, 15-7.

Eagle Valley (1-5 overall and 1-1 in the Western Slope) is at Glenwood Springs on Wednesday, April 4.

Battle Mountain baseball fell to 0-7 with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Durango, 10-1 and 16-0. The Huskies are at Summit County on Wednesday.

• Eagle Valley soccer dropped a 3-0 decision to Steamboat Springs on Saturday

"We didn't come out ready to go," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "Steamboat was definitely the better team today."

Eagle Valley (4-4, 2-3) hosts Palisade on Tuesday, April 3.

• Battle Mountain girls lacrosse got a 14-10 win at Pueblo West on Friday, March 30.

Marti Schmidt and Berit Kirchner led the way offensively with the Berger sisters — Natalie and Maggie assisting. Freshman Grace Morgan got the win in net.

Battle Mountain (4-3) is at Steamboat Springs on Friday, April 6.