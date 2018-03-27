Distance records fall at Broomfield Shootout

BROOMFIELD — Just take the nameplate off the board and don't bother.

"I'm not even bothering changing the board," Devils coach Jeff Shroll said. "It's a waste of time. I'll do it in May."

Battle Mountain's and Eagle Valley's girls 3,200-meter records went down at the Broomfield Shootout on Saturday, March 24.

It's still March and the two-mile records are going down?

Both Lizzy Harding and Grace Johnson splattered the Battle Mountain 3,200 mark. Joslin Blair did it for Eagle Valley. She already holds that record, hence Shroll not bothering with the record board in the gym. And, oh yeah, Kudos to Aiden Branch for setting the boys' … wait for it … 3,200 record (Jake Brock) in Gypsum.

The whole point of going down to meets like the Broomfield Shootout is to get in fast fields and post good times. And that's how Harding, Blair and Johnson went 3-4-6 in the 3,200 in record-setting fashion.

"The most impressive thing was how Lizzy and Grace finished," Huskies coach Josh Wright said. "They were charging during the last two laps, while other we're fading."

Not to forget the "other" Harding, but Naomi won the 1,600 for Battle Mountain, while Eagle Valley's vaulters swamped the podium, led by Joseph White, who won with 13 feet, 6 inches. It's only a matter of time for Aaron Kline's mark of 14 feet to go down. It could be Joseph White, Oliver White, Holden Daniels or Ethan Daubs.

Next up for both squads is the Mickey Dunn in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 31.

Broomfield Shootout

Girls

1,600 — 1. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:11.25; 8. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 5:23.88.

3,200 — 3. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 11:12.49; 4. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 11:15.27; 6. Grace Johnson, 11:15.36.

100 hurdles — 7. Tristin Book, Eagle Valley, 16.97.

Medley — 7. Battle Mountain, 1:57.94.

1,600 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 4:08.01.

3,200 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 10:07.95.

Discus — 4. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 114-5.

Shot put — 4. Cassie Jaramillo, 36-5.

Boys

800 — 5. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 2:02.23.

110 hurdles — 4. Harrison Trotter 15.74.

400 relay — 6. Eagle Valley, 45.49.

1,600 relay — 6. Battle Mountain, 3:38.31

3,200 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 8:38.24.; 8. Eagle Valley, 9:00.71.

Pole vault — 1. Joseph White, Eagle Valley, 13-6; 3. Oliver White, Eagle Valley, 12-6; 4. Holden Daniels, Eagle Valley, 12-6 (attempts).

EDWARDS

Huskies lacrosse falls to Steamboat

Steamboat Springs girls lacrosse upended Battle Mountain, 14-10, for the first time in recent memory on Tuesday, March 27.

With the nonconference defeat, the Huskies fell to 3-3 on the season.

The Huskies are at Pueblo West on Friday, March 30, before beginning the bulk of league play.

"At this point, we're focusing on attempting to win league," Huskies coach Jason Fitzgerald said. "With three losses, the (rating-percentage index) won't be kind to us."