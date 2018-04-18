Eagle Valley Devils baseball takes a pair from Battle Mountain Huskies

EDWARDS — No surprise, Eagle Valley baseball won the rivalry doubleheader at Battle Mountain on Wednesday, April 18, 16-2 and 8-4, in Edwards.

The surprise was how.

In Game 1, the Devils busted out the bats and Garrett Flaagan got his first win of the season. In the nightcap, Eagle Valley did enough of the little things to win.

"It's been amazing," Flaagan said. "We've been struggling throughout our season, but it's always great to beat Battle Mountain, our rivals."

And while they are rivals, the Devils and Huskies are in a similar spot — looking for offense and needing to do the little things right.

Very uncharacteristically for Eagle Valley, the bats have struggled this year. Ergo, there was much rejoicing as the Devils rapped the ball all over the park in the lidlifter.

On the mound, Flaagan happily took the lead and went to work.

"Just throw strikes. I have a humungous amount of faith (in my teammates)," he said. "They've got my back when I pitch."

And Flaagan, who's spent the season going against opposing teams' aces, went the distance for his first win of the season.

'Little things add up'

The Huskies actually led, 3-0, via Traver Goldberg, who supplied pretty much all the offense in the second game. And then the little things caught up with them. On consecutive plays, Battle Mountain's defense didn't have a foot on the bag for a routine ground out, and followed that with a misplay on a bunt. Given life, the Devils turned that into a seven-run inning and the ball game.

"Little things add up to big things," Huskies skipper Paul Gallagher said. "The future is bright here. All our kids are getting playing time and they're battling and improving. We just need to clean up the little things."

Huskies freshman Daniel Redinger was the rough-luck loser, despite going six-and-two-thirds innings. The Devils' John Walsh picked up the win, while Trey Glissman did a nice job, earning the save.

Eagle Valley (4-10) and Battle Mountain (0-13) are scheduled to play at Holy Family this weekend.