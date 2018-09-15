Eagle Valley cross-country wins home meet

GYPSUM — That's a win.

Devils boys cross-country outdueled The Classical Academy for a win at its home meet, the Eagle Valley Invite, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Gypsum Creek Golf course.

The Devils squeaked by the Titans, 63-67, with Eagle Valley showing the necessary depth to offset The Classical Academy's aces.

TCA's Mason Norman and Nathan Bone finished first and third, respectively, with Eagle Valley's Carter Baker taking fourth. That left the Titans and Devils tied at four with TCA having one more runner finished than Eagle Valley.

Bailey Beckum took seventh for the Devils, and the Titans were leading, 4-11.

But then came the wave of black — John Papadopolous in 15th, Gage Nielsen in 18th and Luke Morrisey in 19th. Those three finished ahead of TCA's Nos. 3-5, who finished 20th, 21st and 22nd, and that was the margin of victory.

"The boys keep crushing it," Devils coach Melinda Brandt said. "Our-3-4-5 were separated by four seconds."

On the girls' side, Both Blair sisters (Joslin and Samantha) were off. So, Avery Doan took the spotlight, finishing third.

The bigger quest for Eagle Valley girls cross-country is to find its fourth and fifth runners with the Blairs and Doan making a powerful 1-2-3 punch. To that end, Tatum Coe and Gabriella Fuentes recorded personal bests.

Huskies youngsters coming along

A lot like Eagle Valley, Battle Mountain girls cross-country has its top three all set. Some combination of the Harding sisters (Lizzie and Naomi) and Grace Johnson will be it. While it's a fluid situation Brogan Murray, Elliott Pribamsky and Emma Reeder are competition for the final two scoring spots.

Reeder made her case on Saturday with a fifth-place finish. Expect the battle to continue all of the way to regionals in October.

On the guys' side, Battle Mountain freshman Sullivan Middaugh, in just his second race blew into eighth place. (Apparently, the Middaugh family was having a good day.)

"He ran a perfect race," Huskies coach Rob Parish said. "He started out a little slower than last week (at St. Vrain) and then charged. That was fun. It will be great to see how Sully affects our group."

Senior Day

Eagle Valley's Hoss Award winners were Baker and Fuentes.

The Devils also celebrated Senior Day. Eagle Valley's seniors are Backer, Beckum, Zoe Booth, Adolfo Cardenas, Miguel Castillo, Kotah Currence, Doan, Ethan Gile, David Gonzalez, Matthew Grewe, Jonathan Guzman, Gage Harper, Connor Jenkins, Hunter Kohrmann, Morrissey, Papadopolous, Emma Robinson, David Sanchez, Samantha Werner and Hayden Williams.

Both Eagle Valley and Battle Mountain are at Columbine next week.