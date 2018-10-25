Eagle Valley celebrates seniors against Summit County

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley volleyball celebrated six seniors during its final home game on Thursday, Oct. 25. The Devils downed Summit County in three sets to advance to 13-7 overall and 7-5 in 4A Western Slope play, safe for third in the league behind Palisade and Steamboat Springs.

"It's a great senior class," Devils coach Jackie Rindy said. "We had a really good game for senior night."

The senior class includes captains Sydney Wiemer and Elyse Fitzpatrick as well as Kaitlyn Greer, Bree Gates, Didi Trifonova and Rayne Lieurance.

After a nervous start against Summit, the Devils settled down, winning 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.

"They were kind of realizing it's their last home game, but they turned it on," Rindy said.

Up next, Eagle Valley heads to Erie High School this weekend for a tournament with Erie and Colorado Springs Christian. At the end of play Saturday, the last of the RPI gets figured out and the regional committee meets Monday to determine where the Devils will be heading.

Wherever they go, the Devils will be ready. Despite two season-ending injuries at the beginning of the season and two players with nagging injuries, the Devils are getting help from the whole roster.

"They're powering through it," Rindy said.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.