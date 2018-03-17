Eagle Valley Devils, Battle Mountain Huskies track shine at Rifle Invitational

RIFLE — Not that Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley ever shadow box each other in any sport, but the Huskies and Devils got their first looks at each other in track and field during Friday, March 16's Rifle Invitational, and it was a split decision.

The Battle Mountain girls won the meet with 93 points, well ahead of Coal Ridge, while the Eagle Valley boys were a strong second with 130 points behind Glenwood Springs (142.5)

Devils show depth

Eagle Valley's guys had points coming from all corners, which is how a team can compete.

The Devils put a show on in the pole vault, going 1-2-4. Ethan Daubs flew 13 feet, 6 inches and nearly busted 14 feet. Aaron Kline holds the school record in the pole vault at 14 feet, and that record could be coming down soon.

Aiden Branch won the 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 11.78 seconds. He's nearing Jake Brock's record of 10:03 in the two-mile.

The Rifle Invitational was also a showcase for junior Alejandro Aragon, second in the 100 and a winner in the 200.

"He's just been phenomenal in practice," Devils coach Jeff Shroll said. "So far you can see insane improvement just watching him run, especially in his conditioning. He's been working on his starts and his speed development."

In the soap opera of "Joslin Blair vs. the Thundering Herd of Battle Mountain," Blair took down Lizzy Harding in the 800, while Battle Mountain's Hardings (Naomi and Lizzy) edged her in the 1,600. This will go back and forth all season.

Huskies roll in distance

This just isn't news anymore, but Battle Mountain track and field is good in anything that is considered an endurance event.

The Huskies ladies stomped the 1,600 and 3,200 (open races and relays) at the Rifle Invitational on their way to a win.

"They were fantastic," Huskies coach Rob Parish said. "As per usual, we were not looking to win the meet, not ding strategery. We're just knocking the rust off people, and we're well ahead of schedule."

And while, Huskies running, be if fall or spring, may be ahead of schedule, these are very early days.

In non-distance, Emma Reeder put up points Battle Mountain in the 300 hurdlers. Yep, that's the daughter of assistant coach Lisa Reeder. Max Christenberry came out swinging in the discus with a throw of 144 feet, 8 inches. Theat's a good distance, and even better in challenging conditions in Rifle.

Battle Mountain is at the Broomfield Shootout on Saturday, March 24, while the Devils will be splitting their squads between Broomfield and Hotchkiss.

Rifle Invitational

Girls

Team scores

1. Battle Mountain, 93; 2. Coal Ridge 71; 3. Glenwood Springs, 70; T4. Summit County and Eagle Valley, 55.5

Individual results

100 — 3. Kaikea Cavaliero, Eagle Valley, 14.41.

800 — 2. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 2:19.88; 3. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 2:23.20.

1,600 — 1. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:16.50; 2. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 5:16.61; 3. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 5:17.12; 4. Alex Raichart, Battle Mountain, 5:32.07.

3,200 — 1. Elizabeth Constien, Battle Mountain, 11:56.84; 2. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 11:56.87; 4. Kaela Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 11:59.83; 5. Megan Bamford, Battle Mountain, 12:15.33; 7. Celia Badger, Battle Mountain, 13:08.76.

100 hurdles — 4. Tristin Book, Eagle Valley, 18.99; 6. Cassie Kelchner, Battle Mountain, 19.98.

300 hurdles — 3. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 51.11.

400 relay — 3. Eagle Valley, 56.36; 8. Battle Mountain, 58.89.

800 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 1:57.50.

1,600 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 4:10.82; 7. Eagle Valley, 4:50.67

3,200 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 10:21.91; 6. Eagle Valley, 13:07.93.

Medley — 3. Battle Mountain, 2:05.48; 8.Eagle Valley, 2:18.63.

Long jump — 3. Karla Huarez, Battle Mountain, 8-2.

Pole vault — 4. Mackenzie Osbourne, Battle Mountain, 7-6.

Discus — 2. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 102-2.

Shot put — 2. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 33-1.5

Boys

Team scores

1. Glenwood Springs, 142.5; 2. Eagle Valley, 130; 3. Battle Mountain 72.5; 4. Coal Ridge, 61; 5. Roaring Fork, 51.

Individual results

100 — 2. Alejandro Aragon, Eagle Valley, 12.04

200 — 1. Alejandro Aragon, Eagle Valley, 24.94; 2. Jordy Gastelum, Eagle Valley, 25.32; 4. Arath Mendoza, Battle Mountain, 25.55; 5. Theo Marston, Battle Mountain, 25.67.

800 — 6. Nick Apps, Battle Mountain, 2:15.90; 7. Xaver Johnson, Eagle Valley, 2:16.28.

1,600 —4. James Moran, Battle Mountain, 4:53.90; 8. Jesse Moser, Eagle Valley, 4:59.55.

3,200 — 1. Aiden Branch, Eagle Valley, 10:11.78; 2. Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 10:37.04; 3. Luke Morrissey, Eagle Valley, 5:00.26; 4. Nick Williams, Battle Mountain, 10:53.35; 5. Andrew Rodgers, Battle Mountain, 11:03.55; 7. David Buechel, Eagle Valley, 11:20.88; 8. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 11:23.88.

110 hurdles — 2. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 16.54; 8. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 18.62.

300 hurdles — 4. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 45.80; 5. Kevin Carlson, Eagle Valley, 46.88; 7. Jackson Borg, Battle Mountain, 47.64; 8. Liam Hanagan, Battle Mountain, 47.83

400 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 46.29; 4. Battle Mountain, 47.18.

800 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 1:39.24; 7. Battle Mountain, 1:41.50.

1,600 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 3:37.01; 3. Eagle Valley, 3:42.22.

3,200 relay — 1. Eagle Valley, 9:02.00; 2. Battle Mountain, 9:12.00

High jump — 5. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 5-10; 6. Matthew Turner, 5-10 (attempts); 8. Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 5-8.

Long jump — 2. Miguel Castillo, Eagle Valley, 19-3.75.

Pole vault — 1. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley, 13-6; 2. Oliver White, Eagle Valley, 12-6; 3. Wyatt Nelson, Battle Mountain, 12-6; 4. Holden Daniels, Eagle Valley, 12; 8. Joseph White, Eagle Valley, 10-6.

Discus — 1. Max Christenberry, Battle Mountain, 144-8; 4. Darryl Gallegos, Eagle Valley, 121-10.5; 5. Jackson Stricker, Eagle Valley, 118-11.

Shot put — 2. Jackson Stricker, Eagle Valley, 40-5.