Eagle Valley Devils beat Palisade; set 3-point record for season

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley basketball not only took down Palisade on Thursday, Feb. 8, but the Devils set a record in the process.

The Devils passed Colorado Academy (2014-15 season with 260) for most 3-pointers made in a Colorado high school season during a 92-82 win over the Bulldogs.

The Devils' Tony Hernandez did the honors with bomb No. 261. Eagle Valley finished with 264 3s for the season with one game to play.

"It's always good to set a record, but better to do it in a win," Devils coach Chris Walls said. "That's the most important part. Palisade played a good game, and I'm proud of our guys. They pressed, got turnovers and really did what we're trying to do — create more possessions and take more shots."

Jacob Medina took a lot of shots and that results in a season-high 39 points. What's particularly noteworthy was that Medina was 14-for-18 from the charity stripe, which means the Devils were doing more of going to the line than sending other teams there, which has been an issue during this season.

Hernandez finished with 12 points and 10 boards, while Jesse Moser had 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Eagle Valley moved to 7-15 overall and 5-6 in the 4A Slope.

While the Devils set the state 3-point record, they've been part of another record performance this season. When Eagle Valley beat Battle Mountain, 110-102, last month, the two teams combined for 212 points, which is tied for eighth on the all-time Colorado list.

In a related development, Battle Mountain is at Eagle Valley on Thursday, Feb. 15.

"We celebrated last night," Walls said of the win over Palisade. "I told the guys, 'When you go to sleep, dream of Battle Mountain.'"

CEDAREDGE

Saints girls lose tight one

Vail Christian girls basketball lost a heartbreaker at Cedaredge, 36-35, on Friday, Feb. 9.

The 2A Saints put the 3A Bruins on the slate as a playoff warmup.

"It was good," Saints coach Doug Bruce said. "We were down by 11 in the fourth and we almost came all the way back. We had a shot at the buzzer and it didn't go. I'm really happy with our effort."

Please note that the Bruins moved 15-1 with the win, so that will help with Vail Christian's rating-percentage index.

Jesse Raitt (15 points) and Brookelyn Kraft (11) led the Saints (12-4) in scoring.

Vail Christian's teams are home for Caprock Academy on Saturday, Feb. 10.

