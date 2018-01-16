Eagle Valley Devils hoops falls at Coal Ridge

NEW CASTLE — It's a good thing Coal Ridge basketball's in the 3A Slope. The Titans are beating up on the 4A Slope.

Coal Ridge boys basketball, No. 8 in the 3A rating-percentage index, took down Eagle Valley, 80-69, on Tuesday, Jan.16. Earlier this season, the Titans toppled Battle Mountain and Rifle.

The Devils (4-10) trailed by as much as 20 during the third quarter, before making a run to within one point.

Jessan Loera led the Devils with 14, while Raul Rereida had 13.

"I'm very proud of our guys with how they bounced back," Devils coach Chris Walls said.

In the girls game, the Titans beat the Devils, 48-40.

Recommended Stories For You

Eagle Valley's teams are at Palisade on Friday, Jan. 19.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.