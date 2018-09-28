Eagle Valley football falls to Niwot, 20-14

GYPSUM — Taking care of the critical business, Eagle Valley football went two-for-two in asking out its respected beloveds for the Homecoming.

The Devils were successful before kickoff and at half time.

And Sterling Winnegrad and Sydney Weimer were the Homecoming king and queen.

Unfortunately, Eagle Valley ended up losing the football game, falling to Niwot, 20-14, on Friday, Sept. 28, at John Ramunno Field in Gypsum, ending nonconference play at 2-3.

Air or land

Down 13-7 to start the second half, the Devils snuffed out a Niwot fake punt, and took over on their 46-yard line. By air or by land, it was a lot of Zak Cossette with a run from Lisandro Aguilar thrown. Particularly impressive was a cut-back run by Cossette good for five yards on a third-and-4.

Quarterback Jesse Moser finished the drive with a 23-yard strike to Cossette, and the Devils led 14-13.

Niwot responded with a 27-yard pass-and-catch combination from Angelo Salazar to Julian Bell. The Cougars ran it the rest of the way with Liam Hanagan plowing in from two yards to the end zone to put Niwot back up 20-14.

Niwot's Jarrett Noterman picked off Moser to end the Devils' first drive of the fourth quarter, but the Devils defense came up with a huge fumble recovery. The Devils got the ball on the Cougars' 41. Moser to Cossette got 11 yards. Cossette ran hard for another first down, but the drive stalled. Eagle Valley face a daunting fourth-and-23 and that desperation pass was picked off for an interception.

The Devils started out with a lot of Cossette out of the wildcat formation, but reverted to more conventional scoring fashion. Moser hooked up with Anthony Vasquez on a 53-yard strike and a 7-0 lead.

The visiting Cougars took over the second quarter, running off 13 points.

Eagle Valley starts the 3A Slope slate at Glenwood Springs on Friday, Oct. 5.